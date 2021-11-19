ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Obvious MVP | Jesse Duran |

By Jesse Duran on
kolafm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, who unanimously won The American League MVP award on Thursday. Shohei showed...

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside the Confines: Unanimous MVP

I hope you’re all doing well on the last Friday before Thanksgiving. We interrupt this celebration of the best that MLB has to offer by pointing out that there is definitely going to be a lockout on December 2. How do I know that? Because commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday that an off-season lockout could really be a good thing. Or at least he said that “an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games.” I mean, yeah, it’s better to have a work stoppage in the winter when there are no games than in July. But of course, Manfred wouldn’t say that if he didn’t expect the owners to lock the players out. Also at that link, Manfred announced a lot of things that are good like progress towards pitch clocks and pre-tacked baseballs.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Javier Báez Could Sign In Next Week

It’s no secret the Mets love Javier Báez. Owner Steve Cohen enjoyed getting to know the star shortstop after acquiring him at the trade deadline, Báez enjoyed hearing Cohen’s vision for the franchise and his desire to build a winning team. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets remain involved...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tower#Angels#The American League Mvp#Mvp Award
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets Rumors: 2 targets being sought-after by rival Phillies

About as equally as disappointing as the New York Mets performed in 2021 is how the Philadelphia Phillies did. Their massive payroll helped them finish only a handful of games better than the Mets. So, to see names appear on their radar that we expect to be mentioned in offseason Mets rumors should come as no surprise.
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris Bryant

With the Atlanta Braves' World Series win Tuesday comes the beginning of free agency in Major League Baseball, and several big names are on the market for big contracts and potential new homes. Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among those names, and both elite players will be seeking contracts...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy