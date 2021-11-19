The Obvious MVP | Jesse Duran

I hope you’re all doing well on the last Friday before Thanksgiving. We interrupt this celebration of the best that MLB has to offer by pointing out that there is definitely going to be a lockout on December 2. How do I know that? Because commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday that an off-season lockout could really be a good thing. Or at least he said that “an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games.” I mean, yeah, it’s better to have a work stoppage in the winter when there are no games than in July. But of course, Manfred wouldn’t say that if he didn’t expect the owners to lock the players out. Also at that link, Manfred announced a lot of things that are good like progress towards pitch clocks and pre-tacked baseballs.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO