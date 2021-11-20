SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 2021 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down was a big success, providing help to more than 340 veterans on the Central Coast.

The event was held on October 16 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Organizers released the results of the event on Friday.

About 500 volunteers provided supplies and services to veterans, including housing assistance, counseling and medical aid.

Veterans could also pick up hygiene kits, clothing, shoes, COVID vaccines, flu shots, knitted items, masks, haircuts, bus tokens, gift cards and employment assistance.

"In 2021, the first year for SB County Stand Down, we started with an idea and a handful of people. Now we have a committee of over 100. A committee of very talented people who come together to find special ways to help veterans. We have learned about each other's programs and made many new friends along the way," said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who founded the event.

Volunteers say 91 of the veterans who participated were homeless. This year the Veterans Employment Related Assistance Program received a $500,000 grant for employment services to follow up with homeless veterans who went to the event.

On Friday a volunteer appreciation event was held where several volunteers and organizations were honored for their work with the event.

During the appreciation event, organizers also detailed some of the statistics for the 2021 Stand Down, including a breakdown of how many services were used.

To view the full breakdown, click here .

The post Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down helps hundreds of military veterans appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .