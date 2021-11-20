ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the...

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

Cotton scores 23 to lift Yale over UMass 91-71

Matthue Cotton had a career-high 23 points as Yale routed UMass 91-71 on Friday night. Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (2-0). Jalen Gabbidon added 13 points. August Mahoney had seven rebounds. Noah Fernandes had 13 points for the Minutemen (1-1). Trent Buttrick added 11 points. Rich Kelly had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Miami Herald

Papas scores 22 to lift Monmouth over Towson 79-71

George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night. Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points for the Tigers (1-1)....
TOWSON, MD
Miami Herald

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington on Friday. Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for Maine (1-1). Jack Kane had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers. Terion Moss added 14 points. ___. For more AP college...
BANGOR, ME
Miami Herald

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0). Kahliel Spear tied a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela had 21 points,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
Miami Herald

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points. ___. For more AP college...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
Miami Herald

The reasons 3 exciting Miami freshmen took so long to get on field (and why they are now)

Brashard Smith’s debut season with the Miami Hurricanes had, in a way, been building to Saturday. Those jet sweeps had started to become more and more frequent throughout the second half of the year, and then the wide receiver started to do some other things. He was on the field for five plays against the Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 13 and they weren’t all just designed to get him the ball in space. It was progress for the freshman and it all led to the second quarter Saturday when he came out of the backfield, split a pair of Virginia Tech Hokies in the secondary and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown to give Miami a three-score lead.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Walker scores 27 to carry Air Force past Denver 66-65

A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force held off Denver 66-65 on Wednesday. Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

