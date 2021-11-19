LYNN — Durum on Eastern Avenue donated 660 pizza kits to the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) at Aborn Elementary School to raise money for student events.

PTO President Sandy Anshewitz said the PTO was looking for a way to partner with local organizations and businesses for a fundraiser.

Durum, an artisan pasta company located a block away from the school, responded and said it wanted to participate.

“They had always been good in the past with donating gift cards,” Anshewitz said.

Durum donated 660 pizza kits with enough dough, cheese and sauce to make a family-size pizza.

“It was so incredibly generous of them,” Anshewitz said.

The Aborn PTO then had students sell the pizza kits for $10; the kits were sold out within two weeks. The money raised from this fundraiser will go towards student events, including field day and holiday parties.

“We didn’t get a chance to fundraise at all last year so it was a deficit,” Anshewitz said. “We want to be able to give and do things for the kids, so this will be a huge help.”

Another good part of the fundraiser, Anshewitz said, is that they were selling more of an event where families can bond and make a pizza together.

Anshewitz said she heard great things about Durum and how much they give back to the students and community during conversations with other PTOs in the Lynn schools.

“They’re a great, family-run business and are very supportive,” Anshewitz said.

Aborn Principal Katia Spiess thanked Al Giorgio, the owner of Durum, and the PTO for making this fundraiser possible.

“Shop local. Live local. Educate local,” Spiess said.

The post Durum pizza contribution raises dough for Aborn in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive .