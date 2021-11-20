ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta starting service from Albany to LaGuardia Airport

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — There will soon be a more convenient way to travel across the state from the Albany area. Delta Airlines will be adding two new flights from Albany International Airport to the Big Apple.

Flights from the Albany airport to LaGuardia Airport will leave at 12:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. Two flights from New York City to Albany will arrive at 11:46 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. The evening flight will not operate on Saturdays.

The Albany-LaGuardia flights will allow Albany travelers to make direct connections to 32 locations. The service will start on January 5.

