Funeral services announced for deputy killed in crash

JASPER COUNTY — By Steve W Stewart/KJAS - Funeral services have now been set for one of four people who died in a fiery early Monday morning crash near the Erin Community. 19-year-old Kristen Crosson was identified by family members as one of the victims, and funeral services will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper. According to her obituary, she was a native of Jasper and had most recently been a resident of Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO