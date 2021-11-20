ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26411 Elm Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Park Real Estate at 26411 Elm Place Ocean Park, WA 98640. Description: The real estate listing at 26411 Elm Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 with the MLS# 1863963 has been on the Ocean Park market for 1 day. This property located in the Ocean Park subdivision...

15 acre NW Anderson Hill Rd Silverdale, WA 98383

Silverdale Real Estate at 15 Acre Nw Anderson Hill Rd Silverdale, WA 98383. Description: The real estate listing at 15 Acre Nw Anderson Hill Rd Silverdale, WA 98383 with the MLS# 1867322 has been on the Silverdale market for 1 days. This property located in the Silverdale subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
SILVERDALE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1866705 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $2,700,000.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

9406 16th Place NE

Welcome to simple & comfortable living, in your conveniently located HOME! Your highly sought out Lake access neighborhood, in the desirable Steven Cove community of Lake Stevens, is waiting to greet you! Your HOME comes packed W/ all your different lifestyle, essentials! Turnkey ready & tastefully updated from head to toe! Fresh new modern interior, exterior paint & molding! New 30 year roof, composition deck, ceramic tile & waterproof hardwood flooring, soft close shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven, fireclay farm sinks! Quartz countertops throughout, all new hardware, light fixture, plumbing & electrical, the list goes on! Boats & RV's welcomed, private parking for your toys provided in your new neighborhood! Welcome HOME!
LAKE STEVENS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221

Anacortes Real Estate at 4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221. Description: The real estate listing at 4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221 with the MLS# 1717847 has been on the Anacortes market for 1 days. This property located in the Skyline subdivision is currently listed for $200,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.491572. -122.663385.
ANACORTES, WA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2160 Elm Tree Ct

Like-new end unit in Riverwood neighborhood! Built in 2020, this three bedroom, two full and two half bath townhome has a one car garage and fully finished walk out basement. Heading up to the main level, there is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an oversized island and stainless steel appliances that opens onto the living room space and dining area. Upstairs, you'll find a spacious owner's suite with walk in closet, and private attached bathroom with double shower heads. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, an additional full bathroom, and conveniently located laundry room. Easy access to Route 29 and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, and still only 20 minutes or less to downtown Charlottesville- come check out the convenience of Riverwood!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

18306 26th Street Ct E

This fabulous home in the desirable Driftwood Point neighborhood includes an office/flex room & full bathroom on the main floor. Living room features a cozy wood stove and the spacious kitchen has hardwood floor, large island, granite tile counters. Dining area opens to the generous back deck with natural gas hookup for your grill. Large master has walk-in closet, updated private full bath. Full hall bath & 2 more bedrooms with WIC upstairs, brand new carpet throughout. Mature trees line the back of the property for privacy while enjoying the hot tub, pool or fire pit. Large garden shed plus firewood storage included. Central A/C, wired for generator, RV parking, and access to private Driftwood Point Park - so much to love about this home!
REAL ESTATE
KOMO News

State parks will be free in OR, WA day after Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parking fees will once again be waived at Pacific Northwest state park sites on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in an ongoing tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports visitors to state parks in Oregon and Washington can park...
OREGON STATE
Cape Cod Times

How hot is Barnstable County's real estate market? Home prices rose 18.5% on Cape Cod

The median sales price for a single-family home in Barnstable County during July was $559,500. That's an increase of 18.5% compared with July 2020, according to data from Realtor.com. The number of houses sold fell by 31.6% from a year earlier. A total of 406 houses were sold county-wide during the month of July. During the same period a year earlier, 594 single-family homes were sold. ...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Canyon News

Ocean Avenue Community Pop-Up Art Event In Palisades Park

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica community is invited to a one-day pop-up art event to experience Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park on Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The temporary art installation component between Broadway and Colorado Avenue will remain on view through early 2022. According to a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
bizjournals

River Park Place, a 1980s downtown office building, reaches 100% occupancy

"It doesn't happen very often," said Tony Utter, who's handled the leasing for the property on and off for 34 years. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
rahwayrising.com

Elm Avenue apartments sell for $2.5 million

A 16-unit apartment complex on Elm Avenue, two blocks from downtown, sold for $2.5 million. Support local news – become a Patron of RahwayRising.com or make a one-time contribution via PayPal. The sale of the two-building complex at 132-136 Elm Ave., between Campbell Street and Esterbrook Avenue, closed on June...
RAHWAY, NJ
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $275,000

Looking for a house with a great layout, fenced backyard with mature trees and on a quiet deadend street? HERE IT IS! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has been refreshed with updated cabinets, light vinyl plank flooring, contemporary tiled kitchen backsplash and walk in master shower. Master suite is showcased with a recessed ceiling while the attached master bath has dual sinks, his & her closets and relaxing soaking tub. Also downstairs is the large living room with ample windows for natural sunlight, ideal attached kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. The modern finish staircase takes you upstairs for two spacious bedrooms and full bath. The backyard boost plenty of room for entertaining with a covered patio, huge mature trees for shade, fenced with two additional storage buildings. Call today for a private tour!
ELM MOTT, TX
washingtonwaterfronts.com

121 Valdes Ct

Builder's home and it shows! Hickory wood floors in entry, kitchen, dining & living room. A great kitchen with eating space and Jenn-Air downdraft range, Bosch oven, separate veggie sink and quality cabinets. Living room has a wood stove & huge vaulted ceilings. MASTER ON MAIN FLOOR w/walk-in closet, clawfoot tub & separate shower. Upstairs has additional master w/full bath and bonus rm/office. Daylight basement has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and family room that's plumbed/wired for future kitchen.(Mother-in-law apartment?). There's also a great shop space downstairs that's 28' deep! + big deck, sport court w/basketball hoop, nice backyard, slate patio & Country Club beach access just down the road!
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

27216 10th Ave S

With spectacular sound and Olympics views from all West facing windows, and a 2 minute walk to the The Woodmont Private Beach Club with great water access, this is some prime living. The well manicured, shy 3/4 acre lot, allows for outstanding privacy and having both northern and southern side-yards affords year round entertaining options. This home has an excellent open concept layout with 2 offices and the primary bedroom all on the top floor showcasing killer views. Inspiring! Don't miss checking this one out.
REAL ESTATE
NEWStalk 870

4 Super Fun WA Snow Tubing Parks Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities

I love snow-tubing. I can't ski. I can't skate. But, I can snow tube like no one's business! Everyone can. Snow tubing is FUN! Dress WARM. Check out 4 awesome places to go snow tubing and make a day of it. Suncadia Resort. Located at 3600 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum,...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

742 Tillamuk Dr

180 degree views of Skagit Bay, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Rainer from almost every room. This in incredible home is stunning! Come and sit around the fireplace, have a party on one of your three decks, prepare dinner in your gourmet kitchen and wake up to a view like no other. This exquisitely redecorated home must be seen to be believed. Separate shop in the back could be an artists studio.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1460 Karen Way

Experience Beauty & Beach Rights! Pristine, tastefully updated Rambler just a few minutes' walk to private Tillicum Beach where you can whale-watch, see Rainier, Baker, the Cascades or catch the sunrise! Imagine coming home to a cozy fire, gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful granite stack stone backsplashes, lovely dining area, spacious kitchen w plenty of cabinets & S.S. appliances, updated fixtures throughout, vaulted ceilings & skylights to bring in natural light! Space for everyone with 3bd/2ba, living room and separate family room that leads to a large new deck for BBQs & entertaining in the huge, fully-fenced yard plus a new shed! Don't wait to tour this special property on peaceful, no-ferry Camano Island!
LIFESTYLE

