26411 Elm Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

Like-new end unit in Riverwood neighborhood! Built in 2020, this three bedroom, two full and two half bath townhome has a one car garage and fully finished walk out basement. Heading up to the main level, there is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an oversized island and stainless steel appliances that opens onto the living room space and dining area. Upstairs, you'll find a spacious owner's suite with walk in closet, and private attached bathroom with double shower heads. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, an additional full bathroom, and conveniently located laundry room. Easy access to Route 29 and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, and still only 20 minutes or less to downtown Charlottesville- come check out the convenience of Riverwood!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO