26411 Elm Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

Welcome to simple & comfortable living, in your conveniently located HOME! Your highly sought out Lake access neighborhood, in the desirable Steven Cove community of Lake Stevens, is waiting to greet you! Your HOME comes packed W/ all your different lifestyle, essentials! Turnkey ready & tastefully updated from head to toe! Fresh new modern interior, exterior paint & molding! New 30 year roof, composition deck, ceramic tile & waterproof hardwood flooring, soft close shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven, fireclay farm sinks! Quartz countertops throughout, all new hardware, light fixture, plumbing & electrical, the list goes on! Boats & RV's welcomed, private parking for your toys provided in your new neighborhood! Welcome HOME!
Comments / 0