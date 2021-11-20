ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Jasper Wu: Community mourns toddler killed in Oakland freeway shooting

By Philippe Djegal
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Family and friends shared a heartfelt farewell for 23-month-old Jasper Wu, the toddler who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Oakland nearly two weeks ago.

The shooting happened while he was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related gunfight along Interstate 880.

His mother was behind the wheel as they were driving home to Fremont.

Toddler killed in freeway shooting on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

Jasper was mourned at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.

Following Chinese tradition, after the funeral, loved one’s gathered out front to burn some of Jasper’s toys and other items that made him happy with the belief the flame will deliver his belongings up in heaven.

“Family just couldn’t stop crying,” Carl Chan said.

The traditional Buddhist ceremony ended with Jasper’s cremation.

President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Carl Chan speaks for the Wu family.

Surveillance cameras considered on Oakland freeways after shooting killed toddler

He recalls part of Jasper’s grandfather’s speech detailing how much harm has been done by one senseless act.

“The bullet not only hitting baby Jasper, but also hitting him as a grandpa, but basically to the entire community,” Chan said.

“It’s just unnecessary violence, unprovoked violence that’s impacting our communities leads to this pain,” Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says his department is working with the California Highway Patrol in its investigation.

Oakland police say more help is needed to battle crime surge

At this time, there are no suspects.

“It’s more about people making better decisions. It’s about people not taking these types of actions in our community that cause such tragedy. I think that’s the real statement here,” Chief Armstrong said.

Chief Armstrong says he would support adding cameras on freeways to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce says it hopes to increase its $10,000 reward for information that will help solve this case in the coming weeks.

