ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic appeared to hurt...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game between the Bulls and Nuggets in Denver on Friday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets will be without the NBA's 2021 MVP on Friday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in Colorado. Nikola Jokic...
NBA
FOX Sports

Jokic and the Nuggets face the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game. The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in...
NBA
FanSided

How Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are winning with defense

When you think of the Denver Nuggets, you likely think of Nikola Jokic slinging no-look dimes, Jamal Murray dropping bombs from outside, and Michael Porter Jr. rising up for a smooth mid-range over a hapless defender’s outstretched hands. Well, Murray’s been out with a torn ACL and MPJ was playing...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Daily Herald

Jokic and Denver face DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (10-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan meet when Denver takes on Chicago. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Look to Strike Gold Against Jokic, Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.
NBA
wagertalk.com

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Picks and Predictions Nov 19

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Tony Finn offers his Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls betting preview for Friday, November 19. At the time of posting, the Nuggets are a 3.5-point home favorite over the visitors from Chicago with the total sitting at 209.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA updates...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Jamal Murray
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
NBA
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Ap
NBA

Nikola Jokic (wrist) out Friday vs. Bulls

The Nuggets’ offense has somehow further gravitated toward Nikola Jokic as Jamal Murray continues to rehab his torn ACL, but a new body must pivot into the void as the reigning Kia MVP will sit out Friday’s matchup vs. Chicago with a wrist injury. Coach Michael Malone told reporters the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To End Road Woes vs. Nuggets In Denver

Bulls (10-5, 5-3 on the road) at Denver (9-6, 7-2 at home) RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45CT pregame. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine (26 ppg) Denver- Jokic (26 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (5), Denver (13) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Denver-...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls in Colorado. For the game, they will be without their MVP Nikola...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Jokic Sidelined By Wrist Injury

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic has a right wrist sprain and it’s uncertain when he’ll return, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets’ big man watched the team’s loss to Chicago on Friday with a brace on his wrist. He suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Thursday.
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy