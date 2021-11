Alabama Basketball lost its first game of the 2021-22 season Thursday night. The Crimson Tide was defeated by Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels 72-68. The game was an upset, though going in, Nate Oats’ team was a bit overrated and the now, 6-0 Iona team was always going to provide stiff competition. The Tide led most of the first half and pushed the lead to nine points at the 12:27 mark of the second half. Iona took the lead at the 5:32 mark and never relinquished it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO