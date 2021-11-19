Wesleyan's Morgan Perry commits to Mercer beach volleyball program

Christian Green has been part of a rising boys volleyball program at Lathrop High. He has a chance to help another build from scratch. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter is excited to be part of a fledgling men’s volleyball team at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College starting next fall. He has signed with the Catholic school located in an unincorporated community in Indiana called Saint Mary-of-the-Woods or St. Mary’s. The SMWC athletics program will begin competing as full members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics next year.

