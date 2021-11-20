ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin...

Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror.
Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs’ 6-2 rout of Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive goals in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored as the Leafs avenged their 5-1 loss to the Kings in Toronto on Nov. 8 with their own blowout victory. Toronto scored four times in a 12 1/2-minute span of the second, and Bunting added a fifth straight goal in the third. Engvall, who had two points in...
San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

First Period_1, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Karlsson, Labanc), 7:16. 2, Ottawa, Norris 8 (Tkachuk, Thomson), 13:38. Penalties_Watson, OTT (Fighting), 2:04; Middleton, SJ (Fighting), 2:04; Tkachuk, OTT (Roughing), 8:38. Second Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Ferraro, Meier), 0:47. 4, Ottawa, Tkachuk 4 (Zub, Chabot), 14:38. 5, Ottawa, Brown 3 (Stutzle, Chabot),...
