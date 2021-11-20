ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Suspect at large after shooting victim’s face in a residential Richland neighborhood

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urnU9_0d2PjhCO00

RICHLAND, Wash. — A male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of McPherson Ave & Torbett St on Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Schneider of the Richland Police Department , dispatch received a weapons complaint around 3:51 p.m. on November 19. He says the victim was shot in the neck/face area on the 1200-block of Torbett St and was quickly transported for emergency medical treatment.

Police say that the victim is currently conscious and alert. Despite that being the case, the severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

RELATED: Suspect suggests weapon while demanding money during robbery in Kennewick, police say

When police presence arrived at the scene, they were made aware of a dark gray vehicle that may have been involved in the altercation. That unspecified vehicle may have purposefully fled the scene before Richland police officers arrived.

Police investigators will attempt to track down that vehicle and make contact with the driver. Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact Richland Police Dispatch at (509) 942-7360.

The area of Torbett and Thayer is currently closed while police investigate at the scene of the crime. While they don’t have a suspect in custody, RPD officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Sunnyside man takes plea deal & escapes murder charge after key witness dies

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima grocery store theft leads to dangerous 14-hour SWAT standoff

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 14-hour standoff stemming from a theft at a local grocery store concluded with the arrest of a 40-year-old man on Monday afternoon. According to an alert from the Yakima Police Department, officers were made privy to the theft on November 22, 2021. The suspect, who has been identified as Leon Searles, allegedly became combative when he was confronted by a security guard. He fled the area, but officers were able to locate him at his home in the area.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver dies in tragic White Swan accident after falling asleep behind the wheel

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman lost her life after veering off the roadway and crashing into a guardrail in a remote section of Yakima County. According to Deputy Scott Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, firefighters, and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers converged at the intersection of Stephenson Rd & Evans Rd around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 after reports that a vehicle ran into a guardrail.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mascot#Richland Police Dispatch#Rpd#The Kapp Kvew News#Legacy Hs#Sfd#Pnnl#Senate#National Park Service
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick felon faces maximum sentence for raping young girls & fleeing the country

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Benton County jury convicted a former Tri-Cities resident on charges associated with the sexual abuse and rape of several young girls from the area. According to an alert from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, Clay Haynes was found guilty on four sexual assault charges including two counts of a Rape of a Child in the Second Degree.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

10-car crash on I-82 near Granger claims life of young man killed by his own car

GRANGER, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers continue to investigate a 10-car collision near Granger that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man on Wednesday. WSP Trooper David Munoz said the crash occurred about 6:18 a.m. when a pickup truck lost control on the icy overpass headed eastbound on I-82 and crashed into the barrier, causing drivers behind the vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-90 in Moses Lake open after semi-truck crash Wednesday morning

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol says all lanes of I-90 in Moses Lake are open after the crash Wednesday morning. Trooper Bryant says no one was injured in the crash. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————– MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A semi-truck that crashed early Wednesday morning is blocking...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Franklin County Corrections Center inmate found dead in cell; officials investigating cause

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Corrections Center is investigating the death of an inmate this weekend. The cause of the death is still under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year old Jesus Alejandro Payan was found unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19th. READ: Washington and Oregon expand eligibility for COVID booster...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police have solved 100% of the city’s homicides in 2021 thanks to witnesses, SafeCam program

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police have solved 100% of the city’s murders this year and are crediting their high clearance rate to increased help from community members. “Some of it is the fact that the public is willing to stay around and give us information,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “Some of these crimes have happened around video surveillance and people have been forthcoming with their Ring videos or their doorbell surveillance … as part of our SafeCam program.”
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
265
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy