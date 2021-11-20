Suspect at large after shooting victim’s face in a residential Richland neighborhood

RICHLAND, Wash. — A male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of McPherson Ave & Torbett St on Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Schneider of the Richland Police Department , dispatch received a weapons complaint around 3:51 p.m. on November 19. He says the victim was shot in the neck/face area on the 1200-block of Torbett St and was quickly transported for emergency medical treatment.

Police say that the victim is currently conscious and alert. Despite that being the case, the severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

When police presence arrived at the scene, they were made aware of a dark gray vehicle that may have been involved in the altercation. That unspecified vehicle may have purposefully fled the scene before Richland police officers arrived.

Police investigators will attempt to track down that vehicle and make contact with the driver. Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact Richland Police Dispatch at (509) 942-7360.

The area of Torbett and Thayer is currently closed while police investigate at the scene of the crime. While they don’t have a suspect in custody, RPD officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

