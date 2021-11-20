FORECAST: A mild Saturday in store, but blustery winds on Sunday should make for chilly Chiefs-Cowboys game

Happy Thanksgiving! We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with highs in the low 50s and light winds. Today will be the mildest day of the week. Clouds will thicken this evening, with showers rolling in tonight. Behind a cold front, it will turn blustery for Black Friday shoppers. Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts to 35 mph. Although temperatures will hover in the low 40s, it will feel like the 30s in the afternoon, then 20s Friday evening! Winds finally diminish Saturday afternoon, as high pressure moves overhead.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO