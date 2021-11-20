ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: A mild Saturday in store, but blustery winds on Sunday should make for chilly Chiefs-Cowboys game

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend begins with a mild Saturday even...

www.kctv5.com

WGAL

Mild Thanksgiving, blustery Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with highs in the low 50s and light winds. Today will be the mildest day of the week. Clouds will thicken this evening, with showers rolling in tonight. Behind a cold front, it will turn blustery for Black Friday shoppers. Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts to 35 mph. Although temperatures will hover in the low 40s, it will feel like the 30s in the afternoon, then 20s Friday evening! Winds finally diminish Saturday afternoon, as high pressure moves overhead.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Cold winds are back and it’s mainly chilly ahead

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: It’s another windy Friday as temperatures dip behind a front. Wind chills in the 30s. Bundle up! At least it’s mainly sunny. Express forecast. Today: Windy and cold, but sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper-40s...
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Warmer weather ahead

Good morning, everyone! It’s a mild day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light out of the West-southwest today around 13 mph. Temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s this morning but will increase to the 60’s range for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 63 degrees as […]
AMARILLO, TX

