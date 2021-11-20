Enfield Felician Sisters pull apartment plan for ‘redesign’

ENFIELD — The Felician Sisters have withdrawn their application to the Planning and Zoning Commission to build 330 apartments on their Enfield Street property.

The public hearing on the application, which began Sept. 23, had been scheduled to continue at the PZC’s Thursday meeting, but the application was withdrawn several days before that.

Carl Landolina, a lawyer representing the Felician Sisters, said they wanted to modify the project based on input they received at the September PZC meeting and community open houses.

TIMELINE

APPLICATION RECEIVED: Sept. 3

PUBLIC HEARING: Sept. 23; originally continued to Oct. 28 but changed to Nov. 18

WITHDRAWN: Nov. 12

“From those comments, the Sisters have a desire to redesign parts of the project,” Landolina said, adding that the way to do that is to withdraw the current application and submit a revised one.

“I expect that in a few months, after they’ve gathered their thoughts and decided on how to redesign it, they’ll be back with another application,” Landolina said.

The withdrawn proposal called for a zone change on 26.8 acres from the HR-33 single family housing zone to a special development district.

The Felician Sisters, in a partnership with Community Builders of Boston, a nonprofit developer, and Amenta Emma Architects, based in Hartford, discussed the proposed apartments for 1297 Enfield St. at the Sept. 23 PZC meeting.

The group planned to construct 11 apartment buildings and an addition to an existing building, as well as converting two existing structures.

Planned amenities discussed at the Sept. 23 meeting included exercise rooms, community spaces, wellness centers, a playground, and a labyrinth.

Commission members discussed issues they had with the proposal at that meeting.

Chairman Ken Nelson said the special development district zoning is generally for rehabilitation or re-use of existing properties, and that the Felician proposal leans more toward a new development.

Commission alternate Vinnie Grillo said such a development doesn’t belong in the Historic District, adding that he was very concerned about traffic.

Commission member Frank Alaimo said emergency services would be heavily taxed with the increase in residents.

At the Sept. 23 public hearing, neighbors expressed concerns about the consequences of the development, including the size, impacts on the Historic District, and increased traffic and noise.

Ann Marie Galdenzi of Enfield Street said she was upset and concerned about increased traffic and noise the development could bring, as well as putting more demands on the Police and Fire departments and the school system.

Marllen Deluzio of Enfield Street said the development would be a substantial change in use for the property.

Nikki Price of Enfield Street said wildlife would be affected by development of the land and asked how many residents from Enfield would move into the apartments.

But Peter DeMaria, a lifelong resident of Enfield, spoke in favor of the development, saying he would like to see the property re-purposed in a manner beneficial to the town.

Other residents submitted emails voicing concerns with or opposition to the development.