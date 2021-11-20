ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield Felician Sisters pull apartment plan for ‘redesign’

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago

ENFIELD — The Felician Sisters have withdrawn their application to the Planning and Zoning Commission to build 330 apartments on their Enfield Street property.

The public hearing on the application, which began Sept. 23, had been scheduled to continue at the PZC’s Thursday meeting, but the application was withdrawn several days before that.

Carl Landolina, a lawyer representing the Felician Sisters, said they wanted to modify the project based on input they received at the September PZC meeting and community open houses.

TIMELINE

APPLICATION RECEIVED: Sept. 3

PUBLIC HEARING: Sept. 23; originally continued to Oct. 28 but changed to Nov. 18

WITHDRAWN: Nov. 12

“From those comments, the Sisters have a desire to redesign parts of the project,” Landolina said, adding that the way to do that is to withdraw the current application and submit a revised one.

“I expect that in a few months, after they’ve gathered their thoughts and decided on how to redesign it, they’ll be back with another application,” Landolina said.

The withdrawn proposal called for a zone change on 26.8 acres from the HR-33 single family housing zone to a special development district.

The Felician Sisters, in a partnership with Community Builders of Boston, a nonprofit developer, and Amenta Emma Architects, based in Hartford, discussed the proposed apartments for 1297 Enfield St. at the Sept. 23 PZC meeting.

The group planned to construct 11 apartment buildings and an addition to an existing building, as well as converting two existing structures.

Planned amenities discussed at the Sept. 23 meeting included exercise rooms, community spaces, wellness centers, a playground, and a labyrinth.

Commission members discussed issues they had with the proposal at that meeting.

Chairman Ken Nelson said the special development district zoning is generally for rehabilitation or re-use of existing properties, and that the Felician proposal leans more toward a new development.

Commission alternate Vinnie Grillo said such a development doesn’t belong in the Historic District, adding that he was very concerned about traffic.

Commission member Frank Alaimo said emergency services would be heavily taxed with the increase in residents.

At the Sept. 23 public hearing, neighbors expressed concerns about the consequences of the development, including the size, impacts on the Historic District, and increased traffic and noise.

Ann Marie Galdenzi of Enfield Street said she was upset and concerned about increased traffic and noise the development could bring, as well as putting more demands on the Police and Fire departments and the school system.

Marllen Deluzio of Enfield Street said the development would be a substantial change in use for the property.

Nikki Price of Enfield Street said wildlife would be affected by development of the land and asked how many residents from Enfield would move into the apartments.

But Peter DeMaria, a lifelong resident of Enfield, spoke in favor of the development, saying he would like to see the property re-purposed in a manner beneficial to the town.

Other residents submitted emails voicing concerns with or opposition to the development.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Enfield, CT
Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Government
Enfield, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Enfield, CT
Government
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Demaria
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
396
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy