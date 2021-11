The Las Vegas Raiders went on the road on Thanksgiving Day and got a much-needed win, beating the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller. When it comes to the 2021 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it can be described as quite the roller coaster. The Raiders have dealt with so many issues on and off the field, and going into their Week 12 matchup against Dallas, they were in must-win mode, after losing three straight games.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO