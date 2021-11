KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue Wednesday evening. Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the area at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man in the area and said he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO