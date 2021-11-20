Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy--Definitive Edition Review

Black Friday is here, and it's another great time to stock up on new games, merchandise, and accessories. As expected, retailer GameStop is stepping up to the plate numerous killer deals. Many games have been discounted in GameStop's Black Friday sale, with even bigger savings on some presale discounts. The real draw, however, is the buy two, get one free promotion on a bevy of great games. This deal includes many recently released titles, which already have solid discounts applied to them, such as Far Cry 6, Deathloop, and Tales of Arise. We've rounded up the best deals in GameStop's Black Friday sale below.
