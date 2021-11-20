ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy--Definitive Edition Review

By Dave Klein
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the Definitive Edition an ideal way to experience...

www.gamespot.com

nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition impressions

Thursday was a big day for the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched on various platforms, bringing along updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was particularly notable for Switch as these titles have never appeared on a Nintendo platform until now.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rockstar Games Apologizes For Release State of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition, Bringing Back Original Versions to Store

Last month, Rockstar Games revealed what many had been waiting to hear, the announcement and launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition which did release earlier this month. That excitement was quickly deflated when gamers played the remastered titles, as it was unfortunately filled with a plethora of graphical issues, constant bugs, and story halting errors. This caused fans to go and look for the trilogy in their original form, which was a fruitless venture as the company had delisted them from all digital stores. Rockstar has come out and acknowledged that the title “did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality” and has promised to implement fixes and patches to remedy the situation, as well as re-release the original three titles back onto the digital platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Video Game Deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, And More

We've reached the best weekend of all for purchasing games: Best Black Friday. The annual sales bonanza has brought thousands of game deals for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many of the games that are on sale now are discounted to their best prices yet. We've rounded up the best Black Friday game deals, separated by platform.
FIFA
Gamespot

Microsoft Reveals The Letter It Sent When It Tried To Buy Nintendo

In the new Xbox browser-based museum that celebrates the console's 20th year anniversary, Microsoft showed a snippet of the letter it sent to Nintendo as part of its past campaign to acquire the Japanese company. Sent in 1999 from Nick Thompson, Microsoft's former VP of hardware, to Jacqualee Story, Nintendo...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Check Stock At Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, And More

The holiday weekend is almost upon us, and we've already seen numerous Xbox Series X|S restocks at major retailers for Black Friday. Walmart and Amazon have already had restocks, which were limited to Walmart+ and Prime members, respectively. Best Buy has teased the Xbox Series X|S in its Black Friday ad, and GameStop will have an in-store restock on Thanksgiving.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft Gave Surprise Xbox Anniversary Gift Boxes To Random Fans

As part of Xbox's ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft sent out surprise gift boxes to randomly selected Xbox fanfest players. Called the Keepsake Kit, the gift came with a 20 Years of Xbox crystal--a hefty glass block engraved with the recipient's gamertag--as well as a Halo Infinite Limited Edition controller and a year-long subscription to Xbox Gamepass Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameStop Black Friday Sale Now On: B2G1 Free Games, Even Bigger Discounts, And More

Black Friday is here, and it's another great time to stock up on new games, merchandise, and accessories. As expected, retailer GameStop is stepping up to the plate numerous killer deals. Many games have been discounted in GameStop's Black Friday sale, with even bigger savings on some presale discounts. The real draw, however, is the buy two, get one free promotion on a bevy of great games. This deal includes many recently released titles, which already have solid discounts applied to them, such as Far Cry 6, Deathloop, and Tales of Arise. We've rounded up the best deals in GameStop's Black Friday sale below.
FIFA
Gamespot

Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Check Out The Best Discounts

If you're an Xbox gamer looking for some great deals this Black Friday weekend, you've come to the right place. There are tons of stellar discounts on Xbox games, accessories, and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Whether you're gaming on Xbox One or Xbox Series X, there's probably something here that will catch your eye. And if you're looking for a Series X, the consoles will likely be in stock in this weekend. We've rounded up the best Xbox Black Friday deals below.
FIFA
Gamespot

Xbox Store Black Friday Sale Features Plenty Of Awesome Game Deals

Do you prefer digital games over physical copies? While Black Friday tends to focus heavier on physical products, you can still save a bunch on digital games this weekend. Xbox users can shop the Xbox Store Black Friday sale right now. It features hundreds of deals on big-budget blockbusters as well as indie games. For more Xbox deals, check out our roundup of the best Xbox Black Friday deals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Deals

If you prefer to buy digital games for your PS5 or PS4, the PlayStation Store has a ton of great games on offer for less right now. Whether you're looking to get your family some games or want to play the latest action-adventure title, there's a big deal you'll want to pounce on. And if you need some extra gear, PlayStation has you covered, too. In addition to digital games, PlayStation has some cool gear celebrating its most popular franchises on sale for less. For more PlayStation deals, check out our roundup of the best PS5 and PS4 Black Friday deals.
MLB
Gamespot

Black Friday PS Plus Deal: Get A 12-Month Membership For $40

The best PS Plus deal for Black Friday are available at most major retailers right now. PS Plus normally costs $60 for a 12-month subscription, but right now you can get it for $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. If you purchase PS Plus at any of these retailers, you'll get a digital code emailed to you that you can then redeem on the PlayStation Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Gets A Nice Discount For Black Friday

If you haven't picked up Battlefield 2042 yet, now's your chance to grab it for less on Black Friday. The newly released online multiplayer shooter is on sale for $47 at Walmart. This deal is available for the PS5, PS4, and Xbox physical editions of Battlefield 2042. This is the first significant discount we've seen on Battlefield 2042 since it launched last week. It's just one of the many great game deals available for Black Friday.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Gamespot

New World Is Discounted As Part Of Amazon's Black Friday Sale

New World is now discounted for the first time since the game released earlier this year. Players eager to try out Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO can buy it digitally for just $30 ($40) right now at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. The Steam version of New World will also be discounted to $30 starting tomorrow, November 24.
VIDEO GAMES

