College Sports

Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

 6 days ago

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
seminoles.com

Basketball Falls to Florida 71-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Senior Malik Osborne scored a team-high 18 points and freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 11 points as the No. 19/20 Florida State Seminoles fell short at Florida, 71-55. Osborne contributed three steals, while redshirt senior Anthony Polite grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak against the Gators, which began in 2014, ended this afternoon at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse...
GREENSBORO, NC
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington. Jack Kane led the Beavers on Friday with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Cleveland saves Florida St. from Boston U in 81-80 OT win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points and his put-back basket with 2.1 seconds left in overtime helped Florida State fight off Boston University's upset bid with an 81-80 win Wednesday night. Cleveland scored 14 in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Caleb...
FLORIDA STATE
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Basketball: 3 bold predictions vs. UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State basketball opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a clutch two-point win over an unbeaten Loyola Chicago team led by former assistant Drew Valentine. With the win, the Spartans got to sit back and watch as their next opponent would be playing in the following game as UConn took on Auburn. The winner of that game would head to the semifinals to play the Spartans and the Huskies held on to win in double overtime, scoring 115 points along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

TCU tops Pepperdine 73-64, win No. 100 for Dixon

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Miles continued his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season, posting 16 to lead TCU past Pepperdine 73-64 at the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night. Emanuel Miller added 15 and scored a hook shot and a jump shot wrapped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Princeton 76-64

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth defeated Princeton 76-64 on Wednesday night. Shavar Reynolds had 16 points for Monmouth (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Samuel Chaput added 10 points. Marcus McClary and Miles Foster scored nine each. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Reynolds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past Sam Houston St. 75-66

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU beat Sam Houston 75-66 on Wednesday night. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bandoumel and Stefan Todorovic made three 3-pointers each as SMU made a season-high 13 from distance. Jahmar Young Jr. added three blocks.
BASKETBALL

