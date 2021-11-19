Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: November 22 to 26

Xbox will host a 24-hour gaming livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30, celebrating Xbox’s 20th Anniversary and will raise funds through Extra Life, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In commemoration of Xbox’s key milestone, we are playing through 20 years of games featuring nostalgic favorites, as well as new and exciting titles. The streaming event kicks off at 10am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will include popular Xbox personalities, celebrities, unforgettable gameplay, and epic prizes. During the stream, the Xbox community can donate via Tiltify link. Continuing the fun from our past Extra Life stream in 2019, we invite fans to tune into XboxOn – Twitch and enjoy the wacky and unpredictable shenanigans that we’ve all come to expect from this 24-hour stream!

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO