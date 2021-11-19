Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: November 22 to 26

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback. This month’s update includes new and improved color filters on Xbox Series X|S, updated volume and audio output settings, new accessibility feature tags in the Microsoft Store, a controller firmware update, updates to the Xbox app (mobile), and an updated Xbox Game Pass layout to help you choose the best subscription plan for you. In addition to new features, today’s update also has fixes reducing console shutdowns and improving stability of Xbox Series X consoles when playing titles such as NBA 2K22, FIFA 22, and Battlefield 2042. We will continue to support EA to improve Battlefield 2042 stability.
