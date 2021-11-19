ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: November 22 to 26

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details...

gamingideology.com

newgamenetwork.com

Xbox celebrates 20th Anniversary next week

Company plans to host a live stream and other events. Microsoft is inviting fans to the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration. The company will be hosting a live stream on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT, on the official Xbox channel on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. There are no new game announcements planned, but rather it's a look back at the history of the console.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The wonderful A Short Hike steps forth onto PlayStation and Xbox next week

A Short Hike hits PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November. Adam Robinson-Yu's A Short Hike, one of the very best games of 2019, is already out on PC and Nintendo Switch. Its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One means players on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Series S and X can experience A Short Hike in 4K.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming with Extra Life Livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30

Xbox will host a 24-hour gaming livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30, celebrating Xbox’s 20th Anniversary and will raise funds through Extra Life, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In commemoration of Xbox’s key milestone, we are playing through 20 years of games featuring nostalgic favorites, as well as new and exciting titles. The streaming event kicks off at 10am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will include popular Xbox personalities, celebrities, unforgettable gameplay, and epic prizes. During the stream, the Xbox community can donate via Tiltify link. Continuing the fun from our past Extra Life stream in 2019, we invite fans to tune into XboxOn – Twitch and enjoy the wacky and unpredictable shenanigans that we’ve all come to expect from this 24-hour stream!
ADVOCACY
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Games for November

For November, Xbox Live Subscribers on both generation of Xbox consoles have two bonus free games to download. That said, subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will need to jump through some hurdles and perhaps look up a YouTube video for instruction to take advantage of the unexpected offer. More specifically, until the end of the month, subscribers can also download Dark Void and Hydro Thunder Hurricane, courtesy of the South African and Brazilian versions of the subscription service, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

A Short Hike for PS4, Xbox One launches November 16

A Short Hike will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 16 for $7.99, developer Whippoorwill announced. The Xbox One version is newly announced. When played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S, PlayStation 4 Pro, or Xbox One X, A Short Hike will run at 4K resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Two More Of November 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

You can now begin downloading the second batch of November 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the Xbox One game Kingdom Two Crowns and Xbox 360 game LEGO Batman 2. Both titles are available right now from the Microsoft Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace (links at the bottom of the page).
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox One Owners Can Play Next-Gen Series X Games via Xbox Cloud

Starting today, Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Xbox Cloud Gaming, previously known as Project xCloud, is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service and is available to all Game Pass Ultimate users free of cost. The console manufacturer has been strengthing its foothold in the cloud streaming and gaming space for some years now and has received significant success as well. Now, Microsoft is finally taking a giant leap in the virtual gaming space by expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to consoles.​
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox Game Pass November additions detailed

Microsoft has named its next round of additions to Xbox Game Pass, which will filter through to the subscription service over the rest of November. Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins become available via the cloud today, as part of EA Play. Wednesday, 18th November, will see the long-awaited launch...
FIFA
TheSixthAxis

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X stock on November 22nd

Good news for our friends across the pond who are still trying to upgrade to next gen: Walmart will have PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock from November 22nd. They will only be available online but you will be able to get four hours of early access if you are a Walmart+ member. There is a free trial of Walmart+ available but annoyingly it does not give you the early access deals. Membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Next Batch of Xbox Game Pass Games for November 2021 Includes Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition

Microsoft has just revealed the next batch of games joining Xbox Game Pass later this month, the most notable one being last year’s Souls-like Mortal Shell. Joining Microsoft’s gaming subscription service starting tomorrow is Next Space Rebels across Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud. On November 18th, subscribers will be able to enjoy Exo One, Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro, and Undungeon on PC, Cloud, and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

YouTube Premium Is The Latest Xbox Game Pass Perk For November

Xbox has announced that one of the latest Xbox Game Pass Perks for November 2021 is a three-month trial for YouTube Premium, which will be available to claim starting today via the Perks gallery on console, PC or the mobile app. If you're unaware of what YouTube Premium is, here's...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Deals: 150+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (November 16-23)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! We've got just over 150 games to take advantage of, including the usual Deals with Gold and Spotlight sales alongside an ongoing Bandai Namco Publisher Sale which ends shortly. We've rounded up some of the most notable current deals below, and...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Is The Next ARPG Release For Xbox

Joining in the Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations is Crate Entertainment - revealing its Diablo-style action RPG, Grim Dawn will be coming to the Xbox next month on December 3rd. It'll be the definitive edition - which includes the base game and expansions, Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods. If you...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox Game Pass closes out November 2021 with a ton of indies

Amid all the hubbub of launching Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early yesterday, Microsoft has also revealed the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November. Admittedly, November’s second batch of games is a bit more reserved than the first, but then, it’s hard to top a content drop that added titles like Forza Horizon 5, One Step From Eden, and It Takes Two in the span of just two weeks. In any case, there are still some games worth checking out with this next round of additions.
FIFA
egmnow.com

Grim Dawn arrives on Xbox next month

Crate Entertainment has announced that its ARPG Grim Dawn is coming to Xbox consoles on December 3rd. This Definitive Edition of the game bundles together the Ashes of Malmouth expansion, Forgotten Gods expansion, and the Crucible game mode, as well as previously released updates. Preorders are set to open for the Xbox release on November 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Before We Leave Touches Down In Xbox Game Pass Soon

We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming arrival of our interplanetary city builder Before We Leave on Xbox Game Pass. Before We Leave is a city builder set in a cozy corner of the universe. Players are introduced to the ‘Peeps’ – a civilization re-emerging from beneath the earth after being driven underground by a long-forgotten but devastating event. They’ll need to nurture the newly surfaced Peeps and grow a thriving community, all while remaining environmentally conscious and keeping an eye out for passing Space Whales, who certainly wouldn’t say ‘no’ to a cheeky chomp of their planet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: November Xbox Update: Color Filters, Audio Settings, Accessibility Feature Tags, and More

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback. This month’s update includes new and improved color filters on Xbox Series X|S, updated volume and audio output settings, new accessibility feature tags in the Microsoft Store, a controller firmware update, updates to the Xbox app (mobile), and an updated Xbox Game Pass layout to help you choose the best subscription plan for you. In addition to new features, today’s update also has fixes reducing console shutdowns and improving stability of Xbox Series X consoles when playing titles such as NBA 2K22, FIFA 22, and Battlefield 2042. We will continue to support EA to improve Battlefield 2042 stability.
FIFA

