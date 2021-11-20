ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recent WWE releases have been the talk of the wrestling world on Friday and Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and others took to social media to react. As noted yesterday, the company released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne in their latest...

411mania.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

11/12 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks. Jungle Boy made his way down the ramp by himself, then ran into the ring to attack Fish as the bell rang. Jungle Boy continued his onslaught on Fish as the crowd chanted his name. Fish caught a boot to the face, then Jungle Boy tried to springboard off the top rope, but Jungle Boy yanked him down. Jungle Boy rolled to the outside and Fish followed.
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Reacts To Criticism Of His Elbow Drop On AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy commented on people criticizing his “botched” elbow drop on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match as their rivalry continued on. Near the end of the match, The Bunny got into the ring and was quickly taken down by Kris Statlander. While the referee dealt with that, The Blade jumped in and clocked Cassidy with the brass knuckles.
411mania.com

Chelsea Green On Possibly Working For AEW, Potential Match With Mickie James

Chelsea Green has accomplished a lot since she left WWE, and she recently discussed whether AEW might be coming up in her future. Green spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Samira K. for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On potentially working for AEW: “The one...
ComicBook

WWE's Jeff Hardy Teases Reunion with Matt Hardy

The Hardy Boyz are wrestling legends at this point, both as a team and as individual stars. These days Jeff Hardy can be found on episodes of Fright Night SmackDown as well as pay-per-views like Survivor Series, while his brother Matt Hardy is over in AEW shaking things up on episodes of Dynamite and Rampage and events like All Out and Full Gear. While they are not together in one promotion at the moment, during a recent interview with TalkSPORT Jeff was asked if he believes that a reunion will happen. While he doesn't say when or where, he does believe it will happen at some point.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Opens Up About The End of His WWE Run Prior To Joining AEW

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy talked about the end of his WWE stint prior to joining AEW:. “So the last eight or nine months I was there, they were working on resigning me, especially when AEW was there. It was almost like they didn’t want anyone to go to AEW. That was kind of the feel or the mindset there. So they offered some good deals with money. I said, ‘But, it’s also important to me that I’m going to be treated appropriately as a wrestler’ because there’s kind of this thing there with Vince and older wrestlers. He just feels like they’re done. I think Tony Khan does a masterful job of putting older guys into certain positions where they can succeed and you can optimize their efforts and their talents. After talking to Vince a little bit, I saw that he wanted me to wrestle a little bit, but he wasn’t up on utilizing me a lot in different roles. I never wanted to be champion. I don’t want to be champion. I don’t need to be champion. I just want to be in a good role where I can work with other people, help younger guys, and also stay relevant on my own. He said, ‘Yea, but I kind of see you transitioning to a producer behind the scenes.’ I know that once he says that, that’s kind of what’s in his mind. I’m like, if I can wrestle, I want to wrestle because I know I only have a few more years left to do this, plus I’m going to make the most money there. This is my dream and my passion. I love it. It’s really what I want to do while I can do it, especially as my kids are getting a little older. For them to be able to see me wrestle is so cool to me too, so I definitely wanted to wrestle. As time went on, I didn’t sign. They said, ‘Ok, well we’re going to take you off TV for a while.’ I said, ‘Ok, cool. No big deal.’ Again they said, ‘Are you ready to sign yet? If you sign, you can come back to TV.’ They ended up bringing me back to TV and had me work with some younger guys and had those guys win. That’s no big deal. At this stage of the game, I’m Matt Hardy. I’m going to be fine either way. People know who I am. I’ve done enough. I’m established. You’re really not going to change that fact. It’s almost like it felt like they were trying to do whatever they could do to force me to resign or I’m going to lose matches, or I’m not going to be on TV, or whatever it may be. Then at the very end, they did like a big Hail Mary where I was going to work with Randy Orton and they had some things that were promising, and also a big money contract which was really, really huge and would have been a great deal. I was appreciative of it, but I know Vince had saw me transitioning into a producer role and that’s where I was going to end up. If Vince has something set in his mind, that is what ultimately is going to happen. He will get you back there. It’s always like that.
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Gives Update On Hulk Hogan’s Health

Brooke Hogan spoke with Hollywood Raw where she reflected on the life of Randy Savage, revealing that he and Hulk Hogan had made amends before his passing. Brooke also admitted that her father is still upset when he thinks about him to this day. “Oh, my God. Really such a...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
stillrealtous.com

Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Stopped Dating Bully Ray In Real Life

Hulk Hogan is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, and when he joined TNA his daughter Brooke Hogan also joined the company as an on screen character. Hulk and Brooke Hogan were both involved in a storyline with Bully Ray during their...
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Star Appears On Game Show And Wins Big

I’ll take that bet. Wrestling is quite the good choice for television programming as wrestlers often make for great on-screen characters. They are often over the top and larger than life, or at least larger than most people around them. That allows for some entertaining moments, especially if you can get them out of the ring every now and then. That was the case again this week.
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Released Nia Jax

Rumors of more WWE releases have been making the rounds for a few days now, and on Thursday, November 4 the company released another wave of Superstars. Once again there were some surprising names on the list such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax.
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
