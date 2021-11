FSU basketball will travel to Gainesville this afternoon to take on the rival Florida Gators. Here is a look at the odds, how to watch, and a prediction. FSU basketball got off to a great start in the 2021 season Wednesday night with a dominant win over the Penn Quakers. It was a small sample size against an overmatched opponent, but FSU looks like it could have a better team this year than the one that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2020.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO