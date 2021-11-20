ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne...

www.startribune.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Papas scores 22 to lift Monmouth over Towson 79-71

TOWSON, Md. — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night. Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points for...
TOWSON, MD
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne#Vito#Northeastern#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela...
GREENSBORO, NC
KVIA

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington. Jack Kane led the Beavers on Friday with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points. ___
BASKETBALL
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reserve batteries... Texas A&M uses bench to down Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS — Backup guard Quenton Jackson scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Texas A&M ran past Notre Dame 73-67 in the final game at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, also in reserve, scored 17 and 14 points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers women's basketball-Bradley preview

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-3) are coming off an 88-69 loss to Oklahoma on Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The Gophers went 1-2 in the three-day tournament, including a loss to UConn and a win against Syracuse. ... This is the first of four consecutive home games for the Gophers, who are 2-1 at home this season. ... Guards Sara Scalia (13.7 points per game) and Deja Winters (12.6 points per game) lead the Gophers in scoring. Scalia and Winters have each made 18 three-point field goals. Forward Kadi Sissoko is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

No. 19 Auburn tops Loyola Chicago 62-53 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jabari Smith looked comfortable posting up for No. 19 Auburn, while Walker Kessler kept working the glass and protecting the rim against an opponent that reached the second weekend of last season's NCAA Tournament. It's a good, early sign for Bruce Pearl's young frontcourt. Smith had...
BASKETBALL

