Bruno Amato issues statement on McCarthy’s ‘ridiculous’ 8-hour rant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, challenger for California Congressional Seat 23 Bruno Amato called Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s 8-hour speech on Thursday “ridiculous” and an “embarrassment,” in a statement.

“McCarthy’s ridiculous rant on the house floor yesterday was not only an embarrassment to the American people but also a complete disservice to his constituents. Thankfully, his attempt failed,” Amato said.

“I decided to run against him because I got tired of his refusal to support legislation that benefits working-class people, voting against bills like the Build Back Better package that would bring millions of dollars in funding to his district,” Amato added. “It would help us fight back against climate change and provide working-class people with paid family leave and affordable housing and health care.

“He has proven over and over that he will vote along party lines even to the detriment of the people he was elected to represent. It’s time to say enough is enough.”

Amato announced his candidacy in February. So far, he’s raised upwards of $100,000 in campaign fundraising.

