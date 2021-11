CLEMSON, S.C. – The Penn State women's basketball team fell 67-64 at Clemson in a tight battle that went down to the final seconds on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. Penn State dropped to 3-1 on the season and Clemson improved to 2-2. Junior Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions offense with 29 points, including three three-pointers, and eight assists to go with five rebounds. Niya Beverley posted nine points and five rebounds, while Anna Camden notched nine points and four boards. Leilani Kapinus had six points and five rebounds and Nyam Thornton added six points. Penn State shot 39 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.

