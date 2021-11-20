ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

7,604 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.4% of residents vaccinated Nov. 19

By Bill Shannon
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

7,604 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,674,328 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

96 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 32,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,032 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 679 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Our central region shows 585 new cases since Wednesday, bringing our total to 113,046 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below :

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 451 COVID-19 cases were reported in the 10 WTAJ viewing counties for the week of Nov. 3 – Nov. 9.

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 11/12/21

  • BEDFORD: 38.2%
  • BLAIR: 51.6%
  • CAMBRIA: 56.1%
  • CAMERON: 57.4%
  • CENTRE: 60.9%
  • CLEARFIELD: 50.2%
  • ELK: 58.1%
  • HUNTINGDON: 49.8%
  • JEFFERSON: 49.4%
  • SOMERSET: 49.1%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

  • BEDFORD: 185 (+1)
  • BLAIR: 420 (+5)
  • CAMBRIA: 552 (+3)
  • CAMERON: 13 (+0)
  • CENTRE: 253 (+0)
  • CLEARFIELD: 220 (+0)
  • ELK: 65 (+0)
  • HUNTINGDON: 174 (+0)
  • JEFFERSON: 139 (+2)
  • SOMERSET: 271 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1 1

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Nov. 18, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Nov. 18, 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 14,871,992 total vaccine doses, including 1,273,739 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
  • 100,327 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
  • 6,564,299 people are fully vaccinated; with 60,121 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 272,980 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

