College Sports

Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the...

www.kansascity.com

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball vs. Wichita State: Time, TV, lineups, prediction for Friday night

Betting line: N/A (as of Thursday morning) About Wichita State (4-1): The defending American Athletic Conference champion Shockers’ lone loss this season came by four points in overtime to Arizona, now ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25. After withdrawing from the NBA Draft, guard Tyson Etienne has followed up his Co-AAC Player of the Year campaign with averages of 18.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He most recently had 28 points and six three-pointers at a 50% clip in Wichita State’s 74-73 win over UNLV. The Shockers have been great defensively but are shooting 38.5% from the field. KenPom ranks Wichita State No. 65 (as of Thursday morning).
COLUMBIA, MO
Kansas City Star

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0). Kahliel Spear tied a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse...
GREENSBORO, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington. Jack Kane led the Beavers on Friday with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
Miami Herald

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points. ___. For more AP college...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Kansas City Star

No. 6 Baylor beats Arizona State 75-63 at Battle 4 Atlantis

Baylor's balance is giving coach Scott Drew plenty of options to start the season. The sixth-ranked Bears had five players score in double figures in their 75-63 win over Arizona State on Wednesday night that wrapped up first-round play at the Battle 4 Atlantis. L.J. Cryer led that group with 15 points, marking the fifth time in as many games that the Bears have had at least four double-figure scorers.
NBA
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Basketball: 3 bold predictions vs. UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State basketball opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a clutch two-point win over an unbeaten Loyola Chicago team led by former assistant Drew Valentine. With the win, the Spartans got to sit back and watch as their next opponent would be playing in the following game as UConn took on Auburn. The winner of that game would head to the semifinals to play the Spartans and the Huskies held on to win in double overtime, scoring 115 points along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE

