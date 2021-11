As gas prices continue to rise, the Federal Government announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil held in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Customers could see the effects of this at the pump in the next few months. LSU Associate Research Professor in the Center for Energy Studies Greg Upton [lsu.edu] , an expert on economic, environmental and public policy issues in the energy industry explains how people will soon see the effects of this rare administrative action.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO