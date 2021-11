You can take A Walk Through Bethlehem at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church December 3rd, 4th & 5th. Pastor Charles Frazier said this is the third year for the event, based on Luke Chapter 2 from The Bible. He says the free event is from 6 ’til 8 all three nights. And Brother Frazier says “the walk” this year will be held behind the church, with hot chocolate and cookies served afterwards. Zion’s Cause Baptist Church is located at 1532 US Hwy 68 W, just north of Draffenville. For more information on this or on Upward Basketball, call the church office at 270-527-9696.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO