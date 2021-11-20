ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, ND

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota to take statue

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XDuz_0d2PYlP900

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota has agreed to take a controversial equestrian statue of the 26th president that has stood on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940.

The bronze statue was commissioned by the New York State Roosevelt Memorial in 1929.

The library, which opens next year in Medora, North Dakota, will be getting it as a long-term loan.

The statue depicts the former president on horseback with a Native American man and an African man flanking the horse.

It’s been the subject of years of criticism that it symbolizes colonial subjugation and racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 14

SassyMama897
5d ago

The statue is HISTORY. History cannot be replaced, no matter how “woke” a person wants to be. I think Medora is a great fit for this!

Reply(4)
9
Rusty Red
5d ago

replace it with Let's Go Brandon riding Pelosi with Schumer. They are all historical relihics that belong at The History Museum

Reply
4
Related
KX News

Veteran’s Voice: Small town farm girl turns hero

Diane Martin grew up on a farm outside of Dickinson with eight siblings. She’s the only one who decided to go to the military. “So this little farm girl, coming from the south of Southheart, coming to the big city of Bismarck to go to the airport for the first time,” says Martin. At 17 […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What’s North Dakota’s favorite Thanksgiving day hotdish?

Just in time for the big day…what is America’s favorite Thanksgiving day casserole? Well, Google is breaking it down state-by-state based on searches to its site. It found the West is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles. Nearly a dozen states love their potato casseroles. Another favorite? The scalloped corn dish. So […]
FOOD & DRINKS
KX News

North Dakota farmer accused in Ukraine assassination plot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer has been accused of attempting to arrange the assassination of a Ukrainian official and has been detained in the country. North Dakota’s congressional delegation has asked the U.S. Department of State to ensure the well-being of 50-year-old Kurt Groszhans. Groszhans grew up in the central part of […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
New York City, NY
Medora, ND
Government
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Government
KX News

National Thanksgiving Day

Welcome to November 25th on the National Day Calendar. Sarah Hale is not someone most of us know by name, but she contributed two significant things to American culture. First, she was the author of the classic nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb. Second, and more importantly, she played a key role in our […]
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

North Dakota medical board disciplines 11 doctors this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Board of Medicine brought 11 formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota doctors this year. The number includes three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their license to practice in the state. Figures show the number of disciplinary actions in 2021 was two fewer than the previous year but matched […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
KX News

KX Conversation: Mark Watne discusses upcoming NDFU Convention

The state’s largest farm organization is set to kick off its 95th annual state convention on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Bismarck Event Center. President Mark Watne joined us for our Nov. 24 edition of KX Conversation. We discussed what North Dakota Farmers Union is about, what this year’s focus is, who speakers will be […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Roosevelt Park Zoo wins award for inclusivity

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot has been recognized with the You Make a Difference Award by the Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for having an inclusive work environment by employing individuals with disabilities. It’s given to one business each year that provides job opportunities and helps build employment skills for students […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Legislators from 39 states, including 2 from North Dakota, sign letter outlining possible reversal of ‘corrupted’ 2020 election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 200 state legislators have signed an open letter calling for “forensic audits” of the “corrupted 2020 election” and urging states to decertify electors “where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.” The letter, signed by lawmakers from 39 states, was circulated Tuesday by Arizona State Sen. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KX News

Glasser Images ordered to preserve websites; owes $25K in rent

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered Glasser Images to preserve its websites as the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office investigates the abrupt closure of the Bismarck photography studio last month. The business also is facing a possible eviction from its downtown location for owing $25,000 in rent and late fees. Glasser Images photographed […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian Statue#Presidential Library#Ap#Native American#African
KX News

Dozens gather at state Capitol to bring awareness to youth homelessness

Dozens demonstrated at the state Capitol Saturday to bring awareness to youth homelessness in Bismarck. Those who attended the first-ever “Take a Stand Against Youth Homelessness” event acknowledged the 415 homeless youth identified in Bismarck in 2020. The demonstrators joined arms at 4:15 p.m. for four minutes and 15 seconds to recognize those homeless. Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
886
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy