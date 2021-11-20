Man shot on Charleston’s West Side

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been shot on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The man was shot in the leg and does not have life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

