Charleston, WV

Man shot on Charleston’s West Side

By Joe Fitzwater
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been shot on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The man was shot in the leg and does not have life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

