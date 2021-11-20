ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massport Dismisses Residents’ Complaints about Hanscom Field Aircraft Noise

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
The Massachusetts Port Authority pushed back Tuesday against area residents contending that recent aircraft noise connected to Hanscom Field has become intolerable. Amber Goodspeed, manager of airport administration, told the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission at its virtual meeting that total operations at the airfield in October 2021 were more than 5...

