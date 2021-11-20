ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Washington County employees to receive premium pay

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpGZZ_0d2PY98u00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court votes unanimously to give additional premium pay to county employees.

The county will use around $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the one-time bonuses.

Washington County Quorum court approves pay boost for county jail workers

It will go to all county employees for essential work between April 20th, 2020 and October 17 of 2021, and will be calculated as a $3 per hour retroactive bonus.

The quorum court says employees have earned the bonus for their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses are in addition to those already approved for employees of the Washington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Police Dept. to hire social workers for crisis response

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department will add two social workers to its police force. On Tuesday, November 16, Fayetteville city council members voted to accept a $250,000 Department of Justice grant to pay for the new positions over a two year period. The grant is specifically geared towards imbedding social workers with law […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
County
Washington County, AR
Washington County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#County Jail#American Rescue Plan#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy