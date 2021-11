The Los Angeles Chargers are planning to activate pass-rusher Joey Bosa off the COVID-19/reserve list to be able to play on Sunday. The 5-4 Chargers or taking on the 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Getting Bosa back is huge news for the Chargers. If they want to make the playoffs they’re going to have to win most of the remaining games. Having Bosa back will certainly help those chances. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and already has five and a half sacks on the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO