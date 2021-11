Logan Ryan is on the standby list for a flight to Tampa. The Giants safety will not be on the team charter which departs on Sunday afternoon because of the positive COVID-19 tests he has received late this week after coming in close contact with another confirmed positive and will almost certainly miss Monday’s game against the Bucs. The Giants put him on the league’s COVID/reserve list Friday and listed him as out on their final injury report Saturday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO