Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO