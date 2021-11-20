ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the...

www.thenewstribune.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington on Friday. Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for Maine (1-1). Jack Kane had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers. Terion Moss added 14 points. ___. For more AP college...
BANGOR, ME
Tacoma News Tribune

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela had 21 points,...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.
FLORIDA STATE
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
Miami Herald

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points. ___. For more AP college...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
chatsports.com

Gators Down Seminoles 71-55

Florida Gators football, Florida Gators, Florida, Florida State Seminoles football, Florida State Seminoles, Michael White. In a gritty performance of defensive execution and timely shotmaking the Florida Gators exorcised their demons and finally, for the first time since 2013, beat their rival Seminoles coming away with a 71-55 victory. It was a tight matchup for most of the game until midway through the second half where the Gators started coming away with offensive rebound after offensive rebound allowing for high percentage shots and points that Florida State couldn’t match on the other end. Florida played with an intensity and confidence that we haven’t seen from recent rosters, and perhaps this game signifies just how tough an out these Gators will be all season long.
FLORIDA STATE
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Basketball: 3 bold predictions vs. UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State basketball opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a clutch two-point win over an unbeaten Loyola Chicago team led by former assistant Drew Valentine. With the win, the Spartans got to sit back and watch as their next opponent would be playing in the following game as UConn took on Auburn. The winner of that game would head to the semifinals to play the Spartans and the Huskies held on to win in double overtime, scoring 115 points along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE

