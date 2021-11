The Notre Dame football game Saturday mercifully was scheduled for prime time. That means the men’s basketball team can open its 2021-22 season without going head-to-head against the campus’ most popular program. The opponent visiting Purcell Pavilion is Cal State Northridge, which had its only previous meeting against the Irish take place in 1994. The Matadors will come to South Bend under the guidance of interim coach Trent Johnson, who is stepping in while coach Mark Gottfried and his staff are on paid administrative leave during an NCAA rules violation investigation.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO