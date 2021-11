ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Some good news out of Andrews, three of the students hospitalized after Friday’s bus crash are continuing to recover. Band members Kaydence Matschek and Melody Avila have now been released from the hospital and are continuing to recover at home, according to family friend Kristie Sáenz. Tobias “Toby” Olivas remains hospitalized following a […]

