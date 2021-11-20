Mount Pisgah, a 9 ish Mile Hike With Hill.

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other...
Registration is required for this activity. Come join us for a 5.5 mile (out and back) hike on Mount Roberts. Mount Roberts is on the 52 with a view list and offers excellent views of the Sandwich Range and Lakes Region. Over the 5.5 mile hike we will climb about 1,400 feet of elevation with multiple viewpoints along the way. We will hike at a moderate pace (1-1.5 mph) and take breaks as needed. Participants should take into account that this is a steady climb. You must have recently hiked a comparable distance and elevation. Proper hiking footwear is required. Bring bug spray, sun screen, 2 liters of water and snacks; poles are recommended. Registration is a two part process. Step 1: REGISTER NOW. Step 2: Expect a phone call/email from one of the leaders who will tell you more about the trip and ask some questions to determine whether or not the hike is a good fit for you. You will not be a confirmed participant until after you have spoken with one of the leaders. Severe weather cancels. No dogs, please. More detailed information will be provided once participants are confirmed for the hike. Once confirmed, carpooling is encouraged and can be arranged in the event's Rideshare board found in the Activities Database. Masks are strongly advised during the ride. Picture credit: https://lrct.org/explore-our-lands/places-to-visit-2/castle-in-the-clouds/
Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Young Members hike of Mount Chocorua! This 10-mile hike will take us on a wide loop up Middle Sister, over Chocorua, and back via the Hammond and Weetamoo trails. We'll be getting an early start, and it will be a full, strenuous day. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace over difficult terrain and many miles. All interested in joining the trip will need to answer a few questions to evaluate their preparedness before they are officially registered. We will likely face cold weather and possibly some snow. Winter hiking gear, including microspikes, may ultimately be required to participate. Check out more details about the hike at https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-hampshire/mount-chocorua-loop-trail. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! This is a Young Members event that aims to connect people in their 20s and 30s with the outdoors and each other, but all who love preserving and playing in nature are welcome to join us!
Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
A new public hiking trail with eight overlook spots is about to be unveiled at the Canyon Lake Gorge. The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is slated to unveil the 2-mile trail along with the new gorge headquarters on Saturday. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at the gorge, located at 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
Registration is required for this activity. Moderate paced 2-3 hour hike ascending Buck Hill twice and exiting via the Red dot trail. This is a mostly wooded hike but with elevation gain. Wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes. Bring insect repellent, sunscreen, water, snacks and rain jacket (just in case). Heavy rains/thunderstorms will cancel. Group size is limited to 9 hikers plus the leader. Trail head location will be emailed to confirmed registrants.
Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
Registration is required for this activity. If you're new to winter hiking, join us for hike #1 in our Winter Hiking Series. In this progressively more challenging series, you'll have an opportunity to develop and then fine tune your winter hiking skills while discovering firsthand the fun, beauty, and camaraderie of winter hiking. Preference will be given to first time winter hikers who attended the SEM Winter Hiking Workshop. For hike #1 we will visit the Blue Hills Reservation 20 minutes south of Boston. We will begin by showing our gear and answer any questions you have about your gear. We will then do a 4-to-5-mile hilly hike in the Blue Hills at a moderate pace. Expect to be on the trail for about 4 hours. Bring your large day pack, the pack you intend to use on the next winter series hike. There may not be snow but bring snowshoes (if you've already purchased them) and traction devices as well as your winter layers. We will hike with all the gear we expect to need when we do Hike #2 which will be the Seven Sisters.
Registration is required for this activity. This is a beautiful stretch of the Connecticut AT. We will spot cars at the CT Route 341 Kent and drive to our starting point parking below St John's Ledges. The climb begins with a rigorous climb up St. John's Ledges and follows some ridge line views for a while to our highest point , Caleb's Peak. We will stop here for a snack, lunch break. The hike will continue through the deciduous forests of the hills of the Housatonic River and end at the RT 341 Kent parking. Total distance 4.5 miles at Strenuous to Moderate pace. Bring snacks and lunch, 2 Liters of water and appropriate hiking shoes and clothing. the forecast for this Thursday is partly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. An excellent day for hiking. Pre registration on the web. Call me with any questions, Mike Smith 203-537-1282. Start time 8:am . Meet at the parking spots where the AT crosses CT RT 341 , 8 AM, Kent CT . The parking spots are on the shoulder of the HWY.
Registration is required for this activity. Join us hiking the two 4000 footers, Mt Osceola (4,340') and East Osceola (4,156'). Total distance 8.3 mile out-and-back with elevation gain ~2800 ft. This hike is rigorous and strenuous, hike involves rough footing, including scramble. Our pace will be moderate (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Registration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so we will use a portion of the Tippecansett Trail to loop around to the north end of the trail before returning to our cars! This hike will include Deep Pond, Hemlock Ledges, and views of Beach Pond! We will hike at a moderate pace (~2-2.5 mph). Participants will need to bring water (2L minimum), day pack, snacks, bug/tick spray, hiking shoes or boots, and orange vests. Optional equipment include hand sanitizer, hiking poles, first aid kit, pad, gaiters, and toiletry items. Participants must bring a mask in case we are unable to maintain social distancing; however, it will be participant preference if they wear a mask during our hike. Click the REGISTER NOW button to register! Don't forget to record your hours as part of the Centennial Challenge! Click here to register your activity: https://forms.gle/2yDG3LqgwvirWKzT6.
Mount Watatic Trailhead. Watatic Southern Terminus. Rindge State Road, Route 119, Ashburnham MA.,. Registration is required for this activity. Hiking to the NH Border with potential views of Wachusett and Boston! Almost 360 views from the summit. Mount Watatic (elevation 1821) via Wapack Loop. On Popular Mechanics list of the 50 most incredible hiking trails in every state, this little local gem will not disappoint. A 3.6 mile trail with an elevation gain of 820 makes for an enjoyable but at the same time not too strenuous hike. This is a loop hike over easy to moderate terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5 mph. Following recommendations, we will be going counter clockwise to get the steep bit done at the beginning of the hike. Trails can be muddy after rain. Wind at the summit can be intense... Extra layers recommended. Bring 2 liters of water, snacks or lunch. Depending on weather (will follow up as we get closer) consider multiple layers, hat, gloves, hiking poles. Pets are not allowed. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
Air Line Trail, Commuter Parking Lot at Exit 16 (Rte. 149) off Rte. 2 in Colchester. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. A moderate 7.5 mile rails-to-trails hike from Rte. 2 in Colchester past Norton
