Mount Pisgah, a 9 ish Mile Hike With Hill.

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Young Members hike of Mount Chocorua! This 10-mile hike will take us on a wide loop up Middle Sister, over Chocorua, and back via the Hammond and Weetamoo trails. We'll be getting an early start, and it will be a full, strenuous day. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace over difficult terrain and many miles. All interested in joining the trip will need to answer a few questions to evaluate their preparedness before they are officially registered. We will likely face cold weather and possibly some snow. Winter hiking gear, including microspikes, may ultimately be required to participate. Check out more details about the hike at https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-hampshire/mount-chocorua-loop-trail. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! This is a Young Members event that aims to connect people in their 20s and 30s with the outdoors and each other, but all who love preserving and playing in nature are welcome to join us!

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO