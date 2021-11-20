ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINTER SERIES HIKE #1 - BLUE HILLS

 6 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. If you're new to winter hiking, join us for hike #1 in our Winter Hiking Series. In this progressively more challenging series, you'll have an opportunity to develop and then fine tune your winter hiking skills while discovering firsthand the fun, beauty, and camaraderie of...

Garrison Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect an 8 to 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Carriage Connector to the Osborne Loop with an optional climb up Sugar Loaf, and the Osborne Loop back to the AT. Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station I won't wait. . No dogs or drones allowed on hike. Rain cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com The current status of Covid-19 still presents concerns and challenges. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. The AMC Trip Policy below includes additional information on the subject.
20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
State
Massachusetts State
​​’Shoe-ins: The Best Gear for Winter Snowshoe Hikes in 2022

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Snowshoeing is perhaps the most serene way to experience winter in the woods. It avoids the all-out strain of ski touring, but achieves the sensation of floating over the snow that you won’t get by tromping around in boots.
Great Day TV: Beating the winter blues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is a time that brings many people happiness. However, experts stress that it can be a very difficult time of year, too. The host of Great Day TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest Julie Hayden, who is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Indianapolis.
Hike Smarts Mountain - A 52 With A View Summit

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Thursday Morning Hike - Buck Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Moderate paced 2-3 hour hike ascending Buck Hill twice and exiting via the Red dot trail. This is a mostly wooded hike but with elevation gain. Wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes. Bring insect repellent, sunscreen, water, snacks and rain jacket (just in case). Heavy rains/thunderstorms will cancel. Group size is limited to 9 hikers plus the leader. Trail head location will be emailed to confirmed registrants.
Narragansett Chapter's Trails Hiking Series - Deep Pond Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so we will use a portion of the Tippecansett Trail to loop around to the north end of the trail before returning to our cars! This hike will include Deep Pond, Hemlock Ledges, and views of Beach Pond! We will hike at a moderate pace (~2-2.5 mph). Participants will need to bring water (2L minimum), day pack, snacks, bug/tick spray, hiking shoes or boots, and orange vests. Optional equipment include hand sanitizer, hiking poles, first aid kit, pad, gaiters, and toiletry items. Participants must bring a mask in case we are unable to maintain social distancing; however, it will be participant preference if they wear a mask during our hike. Click the REGISTER NOW button to register! Don't forget to record your hours as part of the Centennial Challenge! Click here to register your activity: https://forms.gle/2yDG3LqgwvirWKzT6.
Enjoy Guided Hikes This Winter With The Forest Preserve District

Winter is a wonderful time for an invigorating hike!. Get your daily steps in during Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s “Trek with a Naturalist” program series. This monthly program is designed for those who like active hiking — all year long. The hikes take place at different preserves each...
Willow Hill’s Winter Magic

Bring a thermos of hot chocolate and a cozy blanket to accompany your ride through Willow Hill's Winter Magic, a new drive-through holiday light experience in suburban Northbrook. Located at Willow Hill Golf Course, the display stretches over a mile of glittering lights with a bevy of cheerful themes, including "Snowflake Valley," "Reindeer Flight School" and a 250-foot animated video tunnel, among other attractions. Proceeds from the show benefit Erika's Lighthouse, a not-for-profit dedicated to fighting teenage depression.
Let's Explore - Wompatuck State Park

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. Late morning to mid-afternoon. Wompatuck State Park. We haven't been there much but we will explore. There are many old 'roads' at Wompatuck.. we will try to avoid those and stay on 'trails' as much as we can. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing required for our (non-Sunday) for all hikes. Even when we start out in a non-hunting facility, we may sometimes wander into areas where hunting is allowed. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let us know. We love helping other hikers become Leaders. Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
Noble View Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Short 1 mile hike loop where we will go over map reading, and finding trail blazes to build skills to navigate trails with confidence. Dress in layers (no cotton) and be sure to wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and hiking poles if you use them.
Hike Mount Osceola and East Osceola

Registration is required for this activity. Join us hiking the two 4000 footers, Mt Osceola (4,340') and East Osceola (4,156'). Total distance 8.3 mile out-and-back with elevation gain ~2800 ft. This hike is rigorous and strenuous, hike involves rough footing, including scramble. Our pace will be moderate (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
