The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open up the 2020-2021 season against Cal State Northridge this weekend, and there seems to be a nice buzz surrounding the program. Notre Dame is unranked, but they did manage to receive a few votes in the AP Poll — which is quite remarkable considering the results on the court over the last few years. The Irish are returning almost all of their main contributors (and bench) from last year, and have added a nice freshmen class and transfer Paul Atkinson.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO