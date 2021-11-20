20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. For over 20 years the New Hampshire Chapter has offered the Winter Hiking Series (WHS) and is pleased to do so again in 2021. The goal of this series is to provide you with the knowledge and training to safely hike the larger mountains of the Northeast during the winter months. The focus of this series is on winter day hikes in the mountains of the Northeast, especially those in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. It is NOT a winter backpacking workshop, although much of the gear necessities are the same or similar. The WHS will be taught by experienced Winter hikers and AMC Trip Leaders / Instructors; Larry Yetter, Dan Heon, Beth Zimmer, John Bergman, Brian Tausendfreund, John Williams, Wanda Rice, Michael Motta, Ann Boland, and others. The WHS begins with a weekend in early November and then a series of hikes ending in January. During that time participants will gain experience, confidence, and knowledge concerning aspects of appropriate gear, clothing, nutrition, and dynamics for winter hiking. This course is one of those life-changing opportunities. It provides you the training and experience to successfully and safely hike in Winter. Along the way you'll pick up hundreds of tips and techniques garnered from thousands of hikes in New Hampshire and around the world. 2021 WHS Schedule Highland Center Opening weekend 11/12 to 11/14 Hike 1 - 12/4 or 12/5 Hike 2 - 12/18 or 12/19 Hike 3 - 1/2 /22 Mt. Lincoln & Mt. Lafayette - 1/15/22 or 1/16/22 The hike destinations will be chosen and are subject to change based on weather conditions in order to provide the best learning opportunities to the participants. Note that three hikes are scheduled for a Saturday with a weather date of Sunday. We will teach you the basics of safe winter travel and give you informed choices for winter gear. This program includes lectures on hiking gear, footwear (boots, crampons, & snowshoes), equipment, heat management, energy management, emergency preparedness, group safety, weather, and winter conditions. The opening weekend at Highland Center opens on Friday evening after a group dinner and includes a Saturday session with lectures and discussions as we show you the necessary equipment for later in the course. Sunday, we will have our first hike, rain, snow, or shine.
Comments / 0