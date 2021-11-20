ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Washington

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Washington With Numerous Bridges And Old Growth Trees Is Quite The Hike

Have you been on any good hikes lately? Washington’s best hiking trails tend to have diverse scenery, a well-marked path, and of course, plenty of rugged beauty. If you’re up for a bit of a challenge, check out the 4.8-mile Upper Big Creek Loop Trail in the Olympic National Forest. Though you’ll probably want to […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Washington With Numerous Bridges And Old Growth Trees Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
outdoors.org

Garrison Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect an 8 to 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Carriage Connector to the Osborne Loop with an optional climb up Sugar Loaf, and the Osborne Loop back to the AT. Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station I won't wait. . No dogs or drones allowed on hike. Rain cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com The current status of Covid-19 still presents concerns and challenges. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. The AMC Trip Policy below includes additional information on the subject.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series

Registration is required for this activity. For over 20 years the New Hampshire Chapter has offered the Winter Hiking Series (WHS) and is pleased to do so again in 2021. The goal of this series is to provide you with the knowledge and training to safely hike the larger mountains of the Northeast during the winter months. The focus of this series is on winter day hikes in the mountains of the Northeast, especially those in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. It is NOT a winter backpacking workshop, although much of the gear necessities are the same or similar. The WHS will be taught by experienced Winter hikers and AMC Trip Leaders / Instructors; Larry Yetter, Dan Heon, Beth Zimmer, John Bergman, Brian Tausendfreund, John Williams, Wanda Rice, Michael Motta, Ann Boland, and others. The WHS begins with a weekend in early November and then a series of hikes ending in January. During that time participants will gain experience, confidence, and knowledge concerning aspects of appropriate gear, clothing, nutrition, and dynamics for winter hiking. This course is one of those life-changing opportunities. It provides you the training and experience to successfully and safely hike in Winter. Along the way you'll pick up hundreds of tips and techniques garnered from thousands of hikes in New Hampshire and around the world. 2021 WHS Schedule Highland Center Opening weekend 11/12 to 11/14 Hike 1 - 12/4 or 12/5 Hike 2 - 12/18 or 12/19 Hike 3 - 1/2 /22 Mt. Lincoln & Mt. Lafayette - 1/15/22 or 1/16/22 The hike destinations will be chosen and are subject to change based on weather conditions in order to provide the best learning opportunities to the participants. Note that three hikes are scheduled for a Saturday with a weather date of Sunday. We will teach you the basics of safe winter travel and give you informed choices for winter gear. This program includes lectures on hiking gear, footwear (boots, crampons, & snowshoes), equipment, heat management, energy management, emergency preparedness, group safety, weather, and winter conditions. The opening weekend at Highland Center opens on Friday evening after a group dinner and includes a Saturday session with lectures and discussions as we show you the necessary equipment for later in the course. Sunday, we will have our first hike, rain, snow, or shine.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
outdoors.org

20s & 30s November Hudson Highlands Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Meet us at 10:30am in Cold Spring to enjoy a beautiful day hiking the Hudson Highlands! We will hike Bull Hill along trails featuring stunning views of the Hudson and surrounding mountains. We will start and end at our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. We will hike at a brisk pace over a distance of 5-6 miles, including the walk from our meeting spot to the trailhead. The hike will include some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain and is therefore not suitable for beginners. Cumulative elevation gain will be ~1100-1200 feet. Optional stop for food/drinks in the lovely town of Cold Spring afterwards. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a vigorous hike. Rain or questionable weather forecasts may cancel or modify hike - please check website for latest updates. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/ Per AMC policy, our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise TRANSPORTATION Grand Central Terminal: 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR http://www.mta.info/schedules) Take Poughkeepsie train from Grand Central Terminal. Arrives 10:10am in Cold Spring, NY. Meet at the foot of Main St. (near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant) - https://goo.gl/maps/nSfFBriMgBsvC56i6 . There is frequent train service back to Manhattan on the Metro North Hudson Line. Consider purchasing a one way ticket as there may be rides back to the city from Cold Spring. Drivers: Drivers can park in the free train station lot, behind the train station, which is a 5 minute walk from our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. . https://goo.gl/maps/Shgj3vReDKZTsxqy6 Updated Covid-19 Guidelines: The carrying of masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the readiness to observe social distancing and a Covid-free health status (to the best of one's knowledge) are all requirements of participants that continue from pre-vaccine times. Depending on the preferences of the leader of every AMC event after October 31, 2021, participants may be required to show proof of vaccination or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test. Alternatively, the leader may simply state that attendance in the event implies an honor bound declaration by the participant of being vaccinated or tested within 72 hours. In the interest of complete disclosure before the event convenes, the leader(s) will specify their own Covid-19 policies either in this section (Overview) or during the registrations procedure. Prospective joiners are encouraged to ask any pertinent questions of the leader(s).
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Monadnock (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. A late Autumn ascent of Mt. Monadnock via the Pumpelly trail, this ~9 mile hike is strenuous and includes rock scrambles and unstable footing--and it's also a lot of fun! We will maintain a moderate pace as we gain approximately 2200 feet of elevation. Along the way, we will encounter great views of the surrounding countryside. No pets are allowed at Mt. Monadnock, and previous mountain hiking experience is required. Additional information, including meeting time and place, will be sent to those who register.
LIFESTYLE
homenewshere.com

Travel: Hiking the Huntington Ravine Trail at Mt. Washington

New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington has many ways to reach the summit, and on this hike, the Huntington Ravine Trail was the choice for the group. Known as the most difficult and treacherous of all the trails in the White Mountains, guides do not recommend this journey for the novice hiker. Plan for at least 4-5 hours of hiking to reach the summit.
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bass River State Forest#Pic A Lilli Inn#Covid 19 Information#Amc
outdoors.org

Let's Explore - Wompatuck State Park

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. Late morning to mid-afternoon. Wompatuck State Park. We haven't been there much but we will explore. There are many old 'roads' at Wompatuck.. we will try to avoid those and stay on 'trails' as much as we can. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing required for our (non-Sunday) for all hikes. Even when we start out in a non-hunting facility, we may sometimes wander into areas where hunting is allowed. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let us know. We love helping other hikers become Leaders. Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Narragansett Chapter's Trails Hiking Series - Deep Pond Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so we will use a portion of the Tippecansett Trail to loop around to the north end of the trail before returning to our cars! This hike will include Deep Pond, Hemlock Ledges, and views of Beach Pond! We will hike at a moderate pace (~2-2.5 mph). Participants will need to bring water (2L minimum), day pack, snacks, bug/tick spray, hiking shoes or boots, and orange vests. Optional equipment include hand sanitizer, hiking poles, first aid kit, pad, gaiters, and toiletry items. Participants must bring a mask in case we are unable to maintain social distancing; however, it will be participant preference if they wear a mask during our hike. Click the REGISTER NOW button to register! Don't forget to record your hours as part of the Centennial Challenge! Click here to register your activity: https://forms.gle/2yDG3LqgwvirWKzT6.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

CT Appalachian Trail section hike, St John's Ledges to Kent. 4.5 miles. Strenuous Hike.

Registration is required for this activity. This is a beautiful stretch of the Connecticut AT. We will spot cars at the CT Route 341 Kent and drive to our starting point parking below St John's Ledges. The climb begins with a rigorous climb up St. John's Ledges and follows some ridge line views for a while to our highest point , Caleb's Peak. We will stop here for a snack, lunch break. The hike will continue through the deciduous forests of the hills of the Housatonic River and end at the RT 341 Kent parking. Total distance 4.5 miles at Strenuous to Moderate pace. Bring snacks and lunch, 2 Liters of water and appropriate hiking shoes and clothing. the forecast for this Thursday is partly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. An excellent day for hiking. Pre registration on the web. Call me with any questions, Mike Smith 203-537-1282. Start time 8:am . Meet at the parking spots where the AT crosses CT RT 341 , 8 AM, Kent CT . The parking spots are on the shoulder of the HWY.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Smarts Mountain - A 52 With A View Summit

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy