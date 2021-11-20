ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett Chapter's Trails Hiking Series - Deep Pond Trail

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so...

Garrison Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect an 8 to 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Carriage Connector to the Osborne Loop with an optional climb up Sugar Loaf, and the Osborne Loop back to the AT. Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station I won't wait. . No dogs or drones allowed on hike. Rain cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com The current status of Covid-19 still presents concerns and challenges. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. The AMC Trip Policy below includes additional information on the subject.
20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Video: New 2-mile hiking trail opening at Canyon Lake Gorge

A new public hiking trail with eight overlook spots is about to be unveiled at the Canyon Lake Gorge. The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is slated to unveil the 2-mile trail along with the new gorge headquarters on Saturday. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at the gorge, located at 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
CANYON LAKE, TX
State
Rhode Island State
Only In Ohio

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Ohio With 6 Bridges And 2 Tunnels Is Quite The Hike

Meandering through the woods of southeastern Ohio is a newly-developed trail system that you’ll want to explore. The Moonville Rail Trail in Ohio is a 16-mile trek that follows the route of a former railway. Exploring this trail, hikers will experience two historic tunnels as well as 6 bridges (and counting!), all of which will provide a unique perspective of the landscape and its history. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you hike the Moonville Rail Trail.
OHIO STATE
Capital Journal

Finding a spiritual connection along the hiking trails

Late last week I went for a walk — tears filled my eyes as I held a steady pace along the Lewis and Clark Trail. This scenic river path has become a sanctuary of mine, and many of the familiar faces that frequent the trail alongside me. I’ve grown so accustomed to its rhythm in my life that when I miss the opportunity for this sacred walk, I feel a deep sense of loss.
PIERRE, SD
Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
Let's Explore - Wompatuck State Park

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. Late morning to mid-afternoon. Wompatuck State Park. We haven't been there much but we will explore. There are many old 'roads' at Wompatuck.. we will try to avoid those and stay on 'trails' as much as we can. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing required for our (non-Sunday) for all hikes. Even when we start out in a non-hunting facility, we may sometimes wander into areas where hunting is allowed. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let us know. We love helping other hikers become Leaders. Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
Gatlinburg trails: Best 5 hiking trails in the Smokies, ranked

For some, vacationing is an art. It’s about feel and flow and beauty and emotions. For others, it’s science; a feat of engineering. In Gatlinburg, vacationing can be both art and science. There’s a lot to do. If you’re going to do everything you want, then you’re going to have...
GATLINBURG, TN
CT Appalachian Trail section hike, St John's Ledges to Kent. 4.5 miles. Strenuous Hike.

Registration is required for this activity. This is a beautiful stretch of the Connecticut AT. We will spot cars at the CT Route 341 Kent and drive to our starting point parking below St John's Ledges. The climb begins with a rigorous climb up St. John's Ledges and follows some ridge line views for a while to our highest point , Caleb's Peak. We will stop here for a snack, lunch break. The hike will continue through the deciduous forests of the hills of the Housatonic River and end at the RT 341 Kent parking. Total distance 4.5 miles at Strenuous to Moderate pace. Bring snacks and lunch, 2 Liters of water and appropriate hiking shoes and clothing. the forecast for this Thursday is partly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. An excellent day for hiking. Pre registration on the web. Call me with any questions, Mike Smith 203-537-1282. Start time 8:am . Meet at the parking spots where the AT crosses CT RT 341 , 8 AM, Kent CT . The parking spots are on the shoulder of the HWY.
Only In Alaska

Hike The Snowy Boardwalks With Peekaboo Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska

If you want to get outside and enjoy everything that winter has to offer, this easy snowy boardwalk trail in Alaska fits the bill! The Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail is an easy trail with a big payoff. Hike through a gorgeous boreal forest before the river opens up the scenery and grants you plenty of great views of the mountains beyond. Suit up and head on out on this great hike!
ALASKA STATE
Hike Smarts Mountain - A 52 With A View Summit

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
20s & 30s Fall Hike at Lynn Woods Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Lynn Woods Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 3 to 4 hours, and about 4.5 to 5.5 miles. Featuring moderately hilly terrain, rocky overlooks, wetland board-walks, and lakeside views. One of the most underrated local conservation areas. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
Hiking Bob: The new Sweetwater Canyon Trail; Fresh Air Friday

This hike starts at the Powell parking lot, at the intersection of Gold Camp Road, High Drive and North Cheyenne Cañon Road. Go past the gate and follow Gold Camp Road up and over closed Tunnel #3. You're not going to St. Mary's Falls, so you bear left at the sign pointing towards the falls, instead of right. Once over the tunnel, cross the small creek and continue on Gold Camp Road.
LIFESTYLE

