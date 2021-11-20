ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Garrison Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect an 8 to 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Carriage Connector to the Osborne Loop with an optional climb up Sugar Loaf, and the Osborne Loop back to the AT. Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station I won't wait. . No dogs or drones allowed on hike. Rain cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com The current status of Covid-19 still presents concerns and challenges. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. The AMC Trip Policy below includes additional information on the subject.
outdoors.org

Young Members: Mount Chocorua Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Young Members hike of Mount Chocorua! This 10-mile hike will take us on a wide loop up Middle Sister, over Chocorua, and back via the Hammond and Weetamoo trails. We'll be getting an early start, and it will be a full, strenuous day. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace over difficult terrain and many miles. All interested in joining the trip will need to answer a few questions to evaluate their preparedness before they are officially registered. We will likely face cold weather and possibly some snow. Winter hiking gear, including microspikes, may ultimately be required to participate. Check out more details about the hike at https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-hampshire/mount-chocorua-loop-trail. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! This is a Young Members event that aims to connect people in their 20s and 30s with the outdoors and each other, but all who love preserving and playing in nature are welcome to join us!
outdoors.org

Baldpate Mountain Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
outdoors.org

Mount Pisgah, a 9 ish Mile Hike With Hill.

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hike Smarts Mountain - A 52 With A View Summit

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Thursday Morning Hike - Buck Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Moderate paced 2-3 hour hike ascending Buck Hill twice and exiting via the Red dot trail. This is a mostly wooded hike but with elevation gain. Wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes. Bring insect repellent, sunscreen, water, snacks and rain jacket (just in case). Heavy rains/thunderstorms will cancel. Group size is limited to 9 hikers plus the leader. Trail head location will be emailed to confirmed registrants.
outdoors.org

Narragansett Chapter's Trails Hiking Series - Deep Pond Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so we will use a portion of the Tippecansett Trail to loop around to the north end of the trail before returning to our cars! This hike will include Deep Pond, Hemlock Ledges, and views of Beach Pond! We will hike at a moderate pace (~2-2.5 mph). Participants will need to bring water (2L minimum), day pack, snacks, bug/tick spray, hiking shoes or boots, and orange vests. Optional equipment include hand sanitizer, hiking poles, first aid kit, pad, gaiters, and toiletry items. Participants must bring a mask in case we are unable to maintain social distancing; however, it will be participant preference if they wear a mask during our hike. Click the REGISTER NOW button to register! Don't forget to record your hours as part of the Centennial Challenge! Click here to register your activity: https://forms.gle/2yDG3LqgwvirWKzT6.
outdoors.org

Hike Alley Pond Park, Queens (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. We'll explore Alley Pond Park, which offers glimpses into New York's geologic past, its colonial history, and its current conservation efforts. Because of its glacier-formed moraine, the park has numerous unique natural features, like its freshwater and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows, and forests, which create a diverse ecosystem and support abundant bird life. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails. *Distance is 6 miles *You must be able to walk at a Vigorous (brisk, firm pace) 3-4 miles per hour. *We will hike some of the wooded trails with hills. *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Where: Meeting at entrance to the parking lot at Springfield Blvd & 76th Ave, Queens, NY 11364 How to get here? use map to plan bus route or drive to free parking lot. https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B044'24.6%22N+73%C2%B044'56.7%22W/@40.7401784,-73.7512624,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9e05574351fcbdf1!8m2!3d40.7401744!4d-73.7490737 AMC rating: Vigorous: 6 miles AMC Hiking code: 3C6 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

WINTER SERIES HIKE #1 - BLUE HILLS

Registration is required for this activity. If you're new to winter hiking, join us for hike #1 in our Winter Hiking Series. In this progressively more challenging series, you'll have an opportunity to develop and then fine tune your winter hiking skills while discovering firsthand the fun, beauty, and camaraderie of winter hiking. Preference will be given to first time winter hikers who attended the SEM Winter Hiking Workshop. For hike #1 we will visit the Blue Hills Reservation 20 minutes south of Boston. We will begin by showing our gear and answer any questions you have about your gear. We will then do a 4-to-5-mile hilly hike in the Blue Hills at a moderate pace. Expect to be on the trail for about 4 hours. Bring your large day pack, the pack you intend to use on the next winter series hike. There may not be snow but bring snowshoes (if you've already purchased them) and traction devices as well as your winter layers. We will hike with all the gear we expect to need when we do Hike #2 which will be the Seven Sisters.
Davis Enterprise

At the Pond: Head for the greening hills

Do you like to hike in nature without a lot of people around? Now is a good time to head out to the UC Davis Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve. It gets pretty trafficked there in the spring, when wildflowers abound. And in the summer, it’s hot. While fires have happened repeatedly, it’s still beautiful with dramatic vistas everywhere you look and fascinating to see the rebirth. Just the drive out there is exciting as the hills are greening up. On a recent drive out, I was glad I got up early just to see a ribbon of dramatic cloud bank all along the Coast Range with mountains peaking up behind.
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hiking to NH..... Mount Watatic

Mount Watatic Trailhead. Watatic Southern Terminus. Rindge State Road, Route 119, Ashburnham MA.,. Registration is required for this activity. Hiking to the NH Border with potential views of Wachusett and Boston! Almost 360 views from the summit. Mount Watatic (elevation 1821) via Wapack Loop. On Popular Mechanics list of the 50 most incredible hiking trails in every state, this little local gem will not disappoint. A 3.6 mile trail with an elevation gain of 820 makes for an enjoyable but at the same time not too strenuous hike. This is a loop hike over easy to moderate terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5 mph. Following recommendations, we will be going counter clockwise to get the steep bit done at the beginning of the hike. Trails can be muddy after rain. Wind at the summit can be intense... Extra layers recommended. Bring 2 liters of water, snacks or lunch. Depending on weather (will follow up as we get closer) consider multiple layers, hat, gloves, hiking poles. Pets are not allowed. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
Washington Post

5 spots for hiking that are perfect for the whole family

Ah, the joys of hiking with your family: The serenity of nature being drowned out by the protests of tired children who have plopped themselves in the middle of the trail. Half your group falling behind, separated because you had to walk through a stream with a busted bridge. The other half bickering, as the hike has lasted longer than their granola bars.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Hike Wachusett

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Worcester Chapter 20s & 30s for a hike at Wachusett Mountain. We will be hiking on a common, well-marked trail ~3-4 miles round trip with elevation gain of under 1,000 feet. Pace will be moderate (1-1.5 miles per hour) Expect to be on the trail around three hours (includes time spent at the summit). Registration is a two part process. Step 1: REGISTER NOW. Step 2: Expect a phone call/email from one of the leaders who will tell you more about the trip and ask some questions to determine whether or not the hike is a good fit for you. You will not be a confirmed participant until after you have spoken with one of the leaders. Severe weather cancels. No dogs, please. More detailed information will be provided once participants are confirmed for the hike. Once confirmed, carpooling is encouraged and can be arranged in the event's Rideshare board found in the Activities Database. Masks are strongly advised during the ride.
outdoors.org

Fall Friday Esplanade Walk - Dorchester Bay (Weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the second of 4 Friday esplanade walks, enjoying the Fall weather and vistas over the bays and seashores around Great Boston. This will be an "out and back" walk around Dorchester Bay, from Carson Beach to Castle Island. We will walk around 5 miles, at a moderate pace. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.

