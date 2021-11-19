ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Cake “Magic Touch.”

By John Schwarz
 7 days ago

Overview (Recap of Animated Sketches) Tanya claims that Ernesto isn’t holding up his end of the “Best Pals Contract”, and Ernesto is out to prove her wrong by wondering who has been racking their bike on the rack so that...

The Animation Podcast Ep. 140: NAHUEL AND THE MAGIC BOOK Review, BACK TO THE OUTBACK Trailer, Three New Marvel Animated Series, and More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:53) Marvel / DC...
The Guardian

Olivia Block: Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea review – a magic-mushroom trip in music

In lockdown, the Chicago-based artist and composer Olivia Block began taking psychedelic mushrooms and listening with intent as a way to guide her composition. She used these sessions as both a music-making strategy and as a form of meditation on the pandemic: “The mushrooms helped me to listen somatically, pulling my ears towards low tonal patterns and the warped sounds of a broken Mellotron,” she said, describing the process as “an attempt to translate my emotions about this surreal and strange historical moment into sound”.
Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Yard Sale”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Grandpat Star finds that his things are being sold at a yard sale without his permission, so he goes over his crazy history with all his stuff. As mentioned in previous reviews, Grandpat Star is probably one the more dynamic characters among the Star family in this show, since he has a distinct personality that stands out from the rest of the family. Apparently distinct enough that it warranted having a double length episode (at least for this show that usually has ten minute episodes usually) about his weird past. Apparently Grandpat Star is a timeless eldritch abomination of a creature who has been around for millennia doing weird odd jobs with ancestors of characters like Mr Krabs and Pearl. Unless he’s just using them as examples for his weird stories, and I guess part of the fun of this kind of character is that his memory might not be what it used to be, so he could just be making stuff up as he goes along. BUT he could also be exactly right about all of it, meaning that he really is a time travelling ancient gladiatorial rodeo clown, medieval dentist, gold rush era vacuum salesman, and then doing all that again in a chrome future (deep cut call back to the episode when Squidward broke time!). Either explanation is potentially very hilarious, and it’s legitimately up in the air which one is the funnier option.
English Dub Season Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season Two

The second season of I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Two new party members get introduced and Yusuke has to face the fact that the people of this world are real. He can’t hide behind the fact that he thinks the world is a video game anymore. Will he still be able to do what needs to be done? Having to get two new members up to speed might make that more difficult.
English Dub Season Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X Season Two

Based on a series of Light Novels Written by Satoru Yamaguchi and Illustrated by Nami Hidaka. Season 2 serves as a direct continuation of the previous Season which I jokingly describe as “A Shot a Love: Isekai Editon” because what it has in common the most with that talentless and short-lived Tila Tequila reality show from MTV, is the oblivious leading female character being the object of affection to both men and women. But unlike that disaster of a show, Caterina is charming and often comes across as an oblivious dolt whenever she’s faced with people conveying their romantic feelings. Made worse is the people who see Caterina as an object of affection after having at least one conversation are suddenly falling for her like a crazy fanboy/fangirl with almost zero logic or reasoning. So color me fucking surprised when there was a show that tops itself in its absurdity.
English Dub Season Review: Otherside Picnic Season One

The “Otherworld” is a vast and dangerous realm hidden from the knowledge of the common folk. It is also home to many creatures that threaten any human who dare visit it. To witness its desolate yet oddly absorbing environment, one must search for portals that could reside anywhere, from secret elevators to shrine entrances.
English Dub Review: Blade Runner – Black Lotus “The Human Condition”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Elle wakes up at Joseph’s place, where he gives her the Voight-Kampff test to check if she’s a replicant. It seems to indicate she’s not, in addition to lacking the special marking beneath her right eye, but Elle uncovers footage of her being hunted with other replicants by Senator Bannister and others. Meanwhile, Bannister’s death causes stirs for the Wallaces, and Officer Davis investigates Elle’s fight with the thugs.
English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Gift from an Angel”

Overview: After attempting to take his own life, Mirai Kakehashi (Alejandro Saab) is saved from an angel known as Nasse (Jessie Flower) and given the opportunity of a lifetime to turn his destiny around. Our Take: Rather than a gift, this feels like scribblings jotted down on a napkin that...
English Dub Review: Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: “The Amber Bracelet”

Overview: Rit (Dani Chambers) reminisces about her last adventure with Red (Aaron Campbell) before they reunited and ran an apothecary. Our Take: To close the gap between past tsundere Rit and that of the present incarnation peacefully running an apothecary shop with Red, the series contains laying that through the flashbacks it has maintained since the beginning. Overall, they have been well executed in showing our leading couple’s budding feelings for one another and change of character. However, this time around it takes a more direct approach in trying to explain Rit’s personality shift and dreams with Red explained through her heart to heart with a friendly and flirtatious elf in that of Yarandrala. It’s heavy-handed in its execution in the contrived dialogue that is supposed to explain away development rather than any actual organic character building over time. Hopefully this is not the extent of how Rit became her playful self and will be given actual dedicated backstory episodes to flesh out her change of heart.
English Dub Review: The Duke of Death and His Maid “The Duke, Alice, and a Night in the Witches World”

Cuff and Zain come to take the Duke and Alice to the witch’s sabbath. Hopefully, there they can find some clues to the witch who cursed the Duke and maybe how to lift it. I really like the relationship between the Duke and Alice. I’m sure I’ve probably mentioned that before but it’s really well done. Alice’s teasing can go a little over the top at times especially since she knows he can’t touch her. It’s also refreshing to have two characters actually be honest with their feelings this early in a series. Though the Duke is worried about Alice not understanding how sincere he is, I think she knows.
Review: Squidbillies “Zen and the Art of Truck-Boat-Truck Maintenance”/”Who-Gives-a-Flip?”

Overview (Spoilers Below) “Zen and the Art of Truck-Boat-Truck Maintenance”. Early takes part in Yoga to fix his back, and it causes a life-changing event that convinces him that he’s joined ISIS. As a result, Early goes around town teaching Yoga and enlisting ISIS recruits. After a while, Early likes the deposits he be keeping from his students, and this turns yoga into another money-making scam.
Review: The Simpsons “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire”

Smithers finds true love with a famous fashion designer. However, his new relationship may destroy Springfield. It looks like Moe isn’t the only character with love problems this season. Following the season’s two-part event, Springfield is on its way to returning to normalcy…sort of. This week’s episode sees another character experiencing the power of love. This time, it’s none other than Mr. Burns’s assistant, Smithers. Unfortunately, despite its title, this new love affair has nothing to do with pictures of ladies being on fire or the acclaimed 2019 French romance film it referenced.
English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Silver-Scale Curse”

Jaken recalls that fateful day fourteen years ago when Zero placed a curse on Rin. The three girls search for Bokusen-Oh. We’ve seen Rin encased in a gem before but now we know why. Zero, the elder sister of Kirinmaru gave her the silver-scale curse. She also tied their fates together so that if she dies then so will Rin. Forcing Sesshomaru to stay his hand from harming her. By encasing her in that gem they have slowed down the curse and Jaken found a way to stop time for Rin completely by using Setsuna.
Review: Family Guy “The Birthday Bootlegger”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Peter’s job requires him to celebrate birthday parties for fellow co-workers at his job. That is until his new boss Preston Lloyd opts to cancel all future birthday celebrations so Peter has to start running these things like speakeasies. It doesn’t take long before Mr. Lloyd discovers the secret room and fires Peter. The other Pawtucket employees rally around Peter which forces Preston to rehire his recently departed employee.
