Memphis vs. Houston: LIVE GAME THREAD

Thursday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens. This looks like a mismatch on paper. The 2-7 Miami Dolphins come into this came fresh off their second victory of the season, a 17 - 9 win over the hapless Houston Texans. Prior to that win the Dolphins had lost six straight games. This team has suffered a total collapse after going 10-6 last year. The Dolphins have done almost nothing right this year. Their passing game stinks, but they make up for it by having the worst running game in the NFL. Their defense ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. This is just a terrible Dolphins team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO