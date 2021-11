Utilitarian gifts are often the most useful ones and a mouse pad is probably the most underrated piece of tech you can add to your desk right now. Having one that is both useful and performs beyond your expectations is a nice bonus and a custom mouse pad achieves just that. Not only does it brighten up the look of your office or work-from-home desk, it is also a great way to add some personality or a bit of branding to a workspace.

