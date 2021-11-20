ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern beat Duquesne 71-55 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. ST. THOMAS,...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse...
GREENSBORO, NC
KEYT

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington. Jack Kane led the Beavers on Friday with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne#Northeastern#Ap#Vito#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points. ___. For more AP college...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
seminoles.com

Basketball Falls to Florida 71-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Senior Malik Osborne scored a team-high 18 points and freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 11 points as the No. 19/20 Florida State Seminoles fell short at Florida, 71-55. Osborne contributed three steals, while redshirt senior Anthony Polite grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak against the Gators, which began in 2014, ended this afternoon at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Gator Country

Gators Down Seminoles 71-55

In a gritty performance of defensive execution and timely shotmaking the Florida Gators exorcised their demons and finally, for the first time since 2013, beat their rival Seminoles coming away with a 71-55 victory. It was a tight matchup for most of the game until midway through the second half where the Gators started coming away with offensive rebound after offensive rebound allowing for high percentage shots and points that Florida State couldn’t match on the other end. Florida played with an intensity and confidence that we haven’t seen from recent rosters, and perhaps this game signifies just how tough an out these Gators will be all season long.
COLLEGE SPORTS
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
semoball.com

Painter scores 17 to lead Delaware over Fordham 81-71

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Painter posted 17 points as Delaware topped Fordham 81-71 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday night. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points for Delaware (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Kevin Anderson added 11 points. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr....
DELAWARE STATE
semoball.com

No. 5 NC State routs second-ranked Maryland 78-60

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Elissa Cunane scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots from the field, to help No. 5 N.C. State run past second-ranked Maryland 78-60 on Thursday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament. Diamond Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Moore hits 5 3s, Wong scores 19 as Miami beats FAMU 86-59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Charlie Moore had a season-high 20 points, Isaiah Wong scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Miami never trailed Sunday night in its 86-59 win over Florida A&M. Moore, a sixth-year redshirt senior who went into the game having made 1 of 11 from behind...
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

No. 6 Baylor women rally in 2nd half to beat Fordham 68-45

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Lewis added 15 points with six assists and No. 6 Baylor rallied in the second half to beat Fordham 68-45 on Thursday at the Cancun Challenge. Baylor scored just six points in the second quarter, going 3...
BASKETBALL
semoball.com

Tar Heels, No. 24 Wolfpack highlight weekend in the ACC

Rivalry week has some meat this weekend in the ACC. Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 13:. North Carolina (6-5, 3-4) at No. 24 NC State (8-3, 5-2). The mercurial Tar Heels can end the Wolfpack's hope of an Atlantic Division title with a victory in the 111th installment of the rivalry. N.C. State needs to win and have Boston College beat No. 21 Wake Forest in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to claim the division. UNC has scored 58 or more points three times this season, all in victories. N.C. State ranks 13th nationally, allowing just 18.7 points per game, and has won nine straight games at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy