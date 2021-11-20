Three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they visit the Minnesota Vikings

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
The Minnesota Vikings had made a habit this season of creatively losing games. On Sunday, they managed to hold on and steal a close win instead. In a crucial NFC North matchup, the Vikings beat the Packers 34-31, with Greg Joseph hitting a game-winning field goal as time expired. It...
Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
A report from earlier in the week said Beckham has "prioritized" the Green Bay Packers among teams he could join at any point moving forward, and multiple stories have since linked the three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Packers. Green Bay All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday he's recruited...
The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a ‘significant’ toe injury that has limited his practice time. He noted that Rodgers is in the building today and will start against the Minnesota Vikings. Other reports have said that the injury is something that...
FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
The late-breaking news surrounding Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Tuesday night just took another turn. Mere minutes after Cook alleged that an acquaintance of his committed domestic violence against him during an incident more than a year ago, her side has come out to file a civil complaint against the Pro Bowl running back — claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
