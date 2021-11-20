ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old kills big 13-point buck

By Field Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth hunter dropped the 13-point buck with a crossbow. The 2021 deer hunting is shaping up to be a very proud one for father and grandfather...

Nunya Business
5d ago

remember that when they can no longer be killed and the population grows to the point that there are more of them than us. then you destroy your precious car and your way of life is interrupted. hunting has been a way of life for millions of years and will continue to be. at least we don't have to worry about food shortage. but you are probably one of those that thinks the meat you buy at the store never had a heartbeat either.

